GameThread & Predictions: Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Lafayette

Welcome to game one of the 2021-22 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season! Things begin tonight with Syracuse hosting the Lafayette Leopards at the Dome. If you’re not attending in-person, you can watch starting at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra (streaming, for those that already subscribe to ACC Network).

Beforehand, though, the TNIAAM staff made predictions on the game and you can do so as well in the poll at the bottom.

Kevin

Syracuse 87, Lafayette 64

The Orange start strong from the outside and coast to an easy opening win. I can see Syracuse getting all five starters in double figures as they share the ball like it was leftover Halloween candy. Fans see the final score and the shooting numbers and ignore another poor rebounding effort that is until Jim Boeheim spends his post-game press conference warning that it has to improve before Drexel comes to town.

Christian

Syracuse 85, Lafayette 65

The main thing that I’m looking for in this game is how the new wingers play in the zone. The troubling trend in the first exhibition games is that Pace and Le Moyne were left open for three way too many times. I get the zone is designed to give up threes, but not wide open ones that don’t have at least a defender nearby. Shooting (hopefully) won’t be a concern this year, so it’s all about the new players in the 2-3 and the inside game. Here’s your first real action test, Syracuse.

James

Syracuse 82, Lafayette 60

We should expect much of the same from the exhibition games in the season opener as Syracuse is able to execute offensively and get the looks they want. Lafayette finished No. 262 in Ken Pom last year and projects to be even lower this season. The defense and rebounding out of the 2-3 zone will be interesting, but look for the Orange to knock down shots from deep and cruise to an easy victory.

John

Syracuse 88, Lafayette 61

The Leopards aren’t a particular good team on either end of the floor, and could especially struggle defensively this year (KenPom has them ranked 312th in defensive efficiency right now). In Patriot League play, Lafayette wasn’t a particularly great rebounding team, either, which could create the difference in this one all on its own. Syracuse doesn’t figure to be adept on the boards this season, but in this one, it could serve as a major advantage.

***

Now it’s your turn.

Poll What’s your prediction for Syracuse vs. Lafayette Syracuse wins by 30 and let the takes get wild

Syracuse wins by 20 and that’s expected

Syracuse barely escapes and let the takes get even wilder!

Lafayette wins and hoo boy vote view results 38% Syracuse wins by 30 and let the takes get wild (154 votes)

51% Syracuse wins by 20 and that’s expected (205 votes)

4% Syracuse barely escapes and let the takes get even wilder! (18 votes)

5% Lafayette wins and hoo boy (20 votes) 397 votes total Vote Now

Leave your pre- and in-game comments below. We’ll have a recap up after the game. And G’ORANGE!