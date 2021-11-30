Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2OT): Orange hold off late Hoosier rally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team surrendered an 18-point first half lead and needed double overtime to complete the victory, but ultimately it held off the Indiana Hoosiers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge by a final score of 112-110. In a game of 11 ties and eight lead changes, the Boeheim brothers combined to score 53 points and Joe Girard added 22 as Syracuse moved to 4-3 on the year to avoid the worst start to a season in the Jim Boeheim era.

As has become tradition, Jimmy Boehiem scored the bucket for Syracuse, a score inside which was followed by a 3-pointer from the left wing on the second possession of the game. A Buddy Boeheim steal and transition layup (goaltend) on the ensuing possession forced an Indiana timeout just 91 seconds into the game. Edwards drew an early offensive foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis as part of his two early forced turnovers and Syracuse was able to take advantage on the other end.

Indiana showed its full court press less than four minutes in, something Syracuse struggled with in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, but Girard was able to handle the press and set up the offense. The Boeheim brothers scored Syracuse’s first 13 points and the Orange jumped out to an eight point lead at the first media timeout.

As the half went on, Edwards solidified himself on both ends of the floor. He blocked shots, was credited with four first half steals and he scored inside. On one play, he received a feed from Buddy after Jackson-Davis showed help and laid it in. Syracuse’s shooters were able to get going in the first half as well. Buddy and Girard each made three and Jimmy knocked down a pair. On the other end, Indiana struggled to make shots and turned it over. Parker Steward knocked down two from range and Miller Kopp hit a corner three but IU as a team shot 3-12 from distance.

With Edwards scoring inside and Syracuse’s shooters connected from outside, the Orange held a lead as large as 18 in the first half. The Orange forced a turnover-prone Indiana team into 13 first half turnovers and went into the break leading 49-33.

Out of the break, Syracuse started 0-4 from range and Indiana’s Parker Stewart made three consecutive 3s to cut Syracuse’s lead to seven at the 16:09 mark as Boeheim called timeout. It was a game the rest of the way.

Swider picked up his fourth foul early and Benny Williams replaced him at the first media timeout of the second half. Edwards then dunked off a nice feed from the older Boeheim brother, but he picked up his third foul on the next play after as Jackson-Davis completed an old fashioned three point play.

Indiana eventually whittled Syracuse’s lead to two after a Race Thompson floater and Jimmy Boeheim responded with a tough drive and finish on the right-hand side, but a Kopp corner three cut the Syracuse lead to 58-57.

Torrence gave Syracuse first bench points of the game on a floater at the 10:40 mark but Indiana tied the game up at 60 after another Kopp jumper. Both teams jockeyed back and forth until Indiana took a 67-65 lead on a Rob Phinesee layup. Syracuse didn’t make its first three of the second half until a Jimmy corner triple gave Syracuse the lead back at 68-67.

Then Girard made a three, but Kopp answered. Then Syracuse went on a 10-2 run. First a Jimmy rebound and put-back plus a foul gave him a three point play. Younger brother Buddy followed that up with a three. Then Swider had a put-back and Jimmy followed that up with a lay-up to give Syracuse an 81-72 led.

Jackson-Davis took a hard fall at the 4:01 mark and came out of the game momentarily, but returned just minutes later. During that stretch, Indiana went on a 6-0 run including a Jackson-Davis dunk to make it 83-78. Girard then split a pair on Syracuse’s next play and another Jackson-Davis dunk made it 84-80.

The Orange ran the clock on the next possession, finding Edwards late in the shot-clock as he laid it up with 26 ticks remaining to give Syracuse a six point lead. But Jackson-Davis then made a pair and a missed free throw by Syracuse gave Indiana life. Stewart made a triple to cut it to 86-85 with 4.7 seconds left. Swider went to the line and made a pair. Syracuse fouled up three with 2.7 seconds remaining. Indiana made the first, missed the second and Jackson-Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled. He made them both to send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Kopp got things started with another three, but Swider answered from deep. Indiana’s Thompson then had a tip-in, but Girard buried a three to give Syracuse a 94-93 lead. Later, with the score knotted at 95, Buddy buried a baby hook to give Syracuse a 97-95 lead. But once again Indiana responded as Thompson had a layup to tie the game at 97 and the game eventually went into double overtime.

In double overtime, Swider fouled Jackson-Davis on an and-one on the first possession and fouled out of the game. Williams replaced him. Anselem stepped up in extra time, making a pair of free throws down four and securing a rebound on the next defensive possession. Then he was fouled and made another pair. Then Indiana turned it over. Then Stewart fouled Boeheim, ending his night as Buddy went to the line and made two free throws to give Syracuse a 103-101 lead. Boeheim then hit a baseline jumper to give Syracuse a 105-101 lead. Both teams jockeyed down the stretch and Syracuse fouled Kopp up three. He made both to tie the game. Girard dribbled out the clock and was fouled on a layup attempt with .8 seconds remaining. He made both free throws and Syracuse moved to 4-3 on the season.

Final Stats

Buddy Boeheim scored a team-high 27 points and dished out 8 assists. Jimmy Boeheim scored 26 points and added 5 rebounds. Girard had 22 points, 5 assists and 5 turnovers. Edwards scored 17 points and grabbed five boards before fouling out.

Syracuse shot 49.3% from the field and 38.2% from range. Indiana out-rebounded Syracuse 46-31. Syracuse turned the ball over 12 times to Indiana’s 25.

Next Up

Syracuse travels to Florida State to take on the Seminoles this Saturday. That game tips at 4 p.m. and airs on the ACCN.