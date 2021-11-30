GameThread: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action after dropping two of its last four games, taking on the Indiana Hoosiers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Syracuse is just 3-5 in the event since it joined the ACC in the 2013-14 season. The Orange won its first ever game in the series, however, against Indiana. Syracuse is 5-1 all-time against the Hoosiers, but lost the most important game, a 74-73 heartbreaker in the 1987 National Championship game.

As for tonight’s meeting, Syracuse is a 2.5 point underdog. KenPom predicts a 74-73 Indiana win, ironically the same score of the 1987 national title game. The Hoosiers are led by All-American candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis. All five Syracuse starters are averaging double-figures, but the defense is allowing over a point per possession.

Let us know what you think will happen in tonight’s matchup and, as always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.