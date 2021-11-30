Sean Tucker, Mikel Jones and Cody Roscoe named to All-ACC football first team

The 2021 Syracuse Orange football season is over at this point, as we head into the postseason, but that doesn’t mean some individual contributors aren’t getting recognized for their accolades during the regular season. After standout years, Sean Tucker, Mikel Jones, Cody Roscoe, Duece Chestnut, Matthew Bergeron, Airon Servais, Josh Black, and Garrett Williams have been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-League selections for the season.

The All-ACC football team is out. Sean Tucker, Mikel Jones, Cody Roscoe are First Team. Duce Chestnut makes Third Team as a freshman. Matthew Bergeron, Airon Servais, Josh Black and Garrett Williams are honorable mention. — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) November 30, 2021

Sean Tucker set the Syracuse singe season rushing record with 1,496 rushing yards, averaging over 6 yards per carry. He finished with over 1,700 all purpose yards, and was clearly the offensive MVP for the Orange. Those marks led the ACC in rushing yards, and was second in the conference in all-purpose yards. Overall, we and the ACC are very pleased with his performance.

After most recently being named the ACC Linebacker of the Week for his effort against Pittsburgh, Mikel Jones was named to the All-ACC 1st team. He finished the season with 110 tackles, 60 solo and 50 assisted. He added an impressive 13 tackles for loss in that tally, four of which were sacks coming from that linebacker spot. While he didn’t have a pick to match his four from last season, the effort put forward by Jones has him on draft radars and was one of the more impressive seasons by a Syracuse linebacker in recent history.

Roscoe is probably the biggest surprise of the Orange season. The Senior racked up 7.5 sacks, leading the Orange and 4th in the ACC among defensive lineman. The most impressive part is that Roscoe did all of this as a “rotational player,” who started the year on the bench, but finished the year playing more snaps than any other Orange defensive lineman.

Chestnut, Black, and Williams were all members of the ACC’s second best defense in terms of yards allowed per game, playing key roles as starters. Bergeron was the Orange’s best offensive lineman on the season, and has been for his entire career in Orange. Servais’ honorable mention feels like recognition for his total career in Orange, which included a starting streak that dated back to his freshman year that was snapped this year when the lineman was injured.

