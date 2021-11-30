Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Indiana: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 0-0)

Day & Time: Tuesday, November 30, 7 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse are currently -2.5 underdogs per DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 5-1, Syracuse

Current Streak: 5, Syracuse

First Meeting: The first meeting between Syracuse and Indiana was in the 1987 NCAA National Championship game. The less said the better as Syracuse lost 74-73. Goddamnit Keith Smart.

Last Meeting: Tom Crean looked for revenge for turning his face into our favorite meme with a game against Syracuse in its first ACC-Big 10 challenge. He found no such luck as the Orange once again stuffed the Hoosiers en route to a 69-52 win at the Dome. Trevor Cooney led the way with 21 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,086-412) | Indiana - Mike Woodson (first year, 6-0)

Coach Bio: Woodson, a native of Indianapolis, played his collegiate career at Indiana. He partnered with Isiah Thomas in his latter years to win the 1980 Big Ten championship and advance to the Sweet 16 that year. Woodson finished his Indiana career with 2,062 points. He was drafted by the New York Knicks that year as the 12th overall pick. Woodson enjoyed the most success of his NBA career with the Kansas City-turned-Sacramento Kings, averaging 12.2 points with the team.

After his career, Woodson became a prominent and popular assistant coach in the NBA. His most notable term as assistant coach came with the Detroit Pistons in the 2003-04 season, where he won the NBA Finals with the team. His success there led Woodson to being hired by the Atlanta Hawks as their head coach. He stayed there for seven years, tallying the fourth most wins in the franchise’s history with 206. Woodson’s second head coaching gig came with the Knicks for 3 and a half years, with the team making the NBA playoffs twice. After assistant coaching jobs with the Los Angeles Clippers and back with the Knicks, Indiana hired Woodson as its head coach for the 2021 season.

Last Year: Indiana continued its downward spiral, finishing with less than 10 wins in the Big 10 for the fifth straight season. The Hoosiers lost their last six games of the season, including a loss to Rutgers in the first round of the Big 10 tournament.

Last Game: While Indiana hasn’t played the stiffest competition this season, the Hoosiers stayed perfect with a 90-79 win over Marshall. It was an offensive showcase, with Indiana scoring and allowing its most points this season.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Trayce Jackson-Davis was a finalist (top 15) for the Wooden Award and a All-Big 10 selection last season for Indiana. He could have left for the NBA draft but elected to return to the Hoosiers. Since then he leads Indiana with 20.5 points per game, including a monstrous 43-point outing against Marshall.

If Syracuse Wins: Just another step in our grand plan to pummel the 1987 NCAA title from Indiana to its rightful owners

If Syracuse Loses: At least Tom Crean won’t be around to reverse his meme.

Fun Fact: Syracuse has only started a season 3-3 once. That was back in 1996-97, when the Orange made the NIT.