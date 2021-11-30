What’s college football saying about Syracuse after the regular season?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. The Orange finished at 5-7 which exceeded pre-season expectations but after losing the final three games by double-digits how does that impact the perception? Let’s find out....

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up six places to the 73rd spot with the offense 79th while the defense ranks 55th. The Orange are ranked between West Virginia and USC this week.

The Football Power Index moves Syracuse down one spot to 72nd between California and South Carolina.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse ends the season dropping to 12th in the final rankings landing between BC and Georgia Tech.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankingsSyracuse drops five spots to 75th between Maryland and Syracuse is dropped five spots to 75th between Tulsa and Western Michigan.

The Athletic

The Orange holds right at 63rd in The Athletic’s Top 130 Power Rankings placing them in between East Carolina and Maryland.

AP and Coaches Poll

No votes for the Orange

ACC Week Thirteen Scores

North Carolina 30 NC State 34

Georgia 45 Georgia Tech 0

Florida State 21 Florida 24

Clemson 30 South Carolina 0

Wake Forest 41 Boston College 10

Miami 47 Duke 10

Virginia Tech 29 Virginia 24

Kentucky 52 Louisville 21

Pitt 31 Syracuse 14

ACC Championship Game

Wake Forest vs Pitt