The Syracuse Orange did not have their best week across all sports. Football’s season officially ended, and with it brought a Black Sunday of coaching changes. Baseball finished 6th in the Battle for Atlantis, and is on the edge of a historic (and not in a good way) start for the men’s program under Jim Boeheim. Naturally, Steve, Christian, and Andy had plenty of thoughts on all of these things!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast, the guys talked about...

We talk Syracuse-Pitt. Ew.

The defense came out hot, how did Tony White do it?

The offensive line is missing. Have you seen these guys? Especially on passing downs?

Is Garret Shrader just the running QB version of Tommy DeVito?

Did Syracuse grow as a football program in 2021?

Who is actually going to be on the team in 2022?

Well we know Sterlin Gilbert (and Vince Reynolds and Reno Ferri) won’t be back.

What does Syracuse need to look for in their next OC?

We look at the 2022 Syracuse non-conf football schedule... oof.

So let’s pivot to Men’s basketball and oh no.

Battle for Atlantis was lost, so where do we go for here?

Mentally prepare yourself for outside the bubble living for a long time Orange fans, the schedule gets really rough from here on out.

Can the Orange salvage this? If so, how?

