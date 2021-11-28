Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Colgate: TV/streaming, time, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (2-4, 0-1) vs. Colgate Raiders (1-4 0-0)

Day & Time: Sunday, November 28, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV/Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: 14-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 14, Syracuse (duh)

First Meeting: The Orange earned a 49-36 home victory over the Raiders back in February 1974.

Last Meeting: The Orange and the Raiders don’t meet every year like the men’s teams. The last time they met was a 79-39 Syracuse win at the Dome in 2017. Miranda Drummond paced the Orange with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tiana Mangakahia added 13 and nine assists, and Isis Young chipped in with 12 off the bench.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 2-4) | Colgate - Ganiyat Adeduntan (1st year, 1-4)

Coach Bio: Adeduntan became Colgate’s ninth head coach back in April. She played at Florida State from 2002-06, scoring over 1,000 points and racking up several all-ACC honors. She broke into the college head coaching ranks at Division III Wheelock College outside Boston. She stayed there from 2012-14 before taking a position at Northeastern, where she spent three seasons.

From there, she moved to an Atlantic 10 school in George Washington, her final stop before taking the head job in Hamilton. During her time in DC, she helped the Colonials win a conference championship and served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Last Year: The Raiders finished last year’s COVID-shortened season 1-8, only playing against Patriot League competition. Colgate won its first game of the season against Army before losing the next eight. They played their last game of the season on February 13, before the pandemic shut down their campaign.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Alexa Brodie enters the game as Colgate’s leading scorer. The junior from Pennsylvania averages 12.4 points per game, slightly down from her 13 from last season. She’s rounded into form in the last week or so, going for 16, 19, and 14 in her last three games. She’s not much of a shooter, so look for her to get her work done inside the arc.

If Syracuse Wins: They are a game closer to .500 and the three-game losing streak comes to an end. It would also mean a 15-0 all-time record against Colgate

If Syracuse Loses: It might be time to rethink this whole “New York’s College Team” thing.

Fun Fact: The closest game these teams played came back in 1977 when the Orange won 65-58 in Hamilton. The Raiders have had their struggles in the early going, but this game should be more competitive than some of the past editions of this local rivalry.