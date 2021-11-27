TNIAAM pre-game jitters thread: Final college football Saturday edition

You don’t need any more reminders that the Syracuse Orange football team needs a win over the Pittsburgh Panthers to make a bowl game, so perhaps you’re opting to watch other games around college football instead. That’s probably for the best, since it’s the final college football Saturday of the season, much to your chagrin or delight, depending on your outlook.

Below, we have some Syracuse-related links you’ll want to catch up on in case you missed. Plus, a bit of a watch guide for the biggest games of the day in advance of SU’s late kick vs. Pitt.

And now, Saturday’s action before 7:30 p.m....

(all times ET)

Non-ACC Games You’ll Be Interested In

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 5 Michigan Wolverines, noon (ABC)

An Ohio State win gets the Buckeyes back to the Big Ten title game. A loss ends a decade of Wolverines futility and launches Michigan into the top four.

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes, noon (ESPN+)

Former Orange OC Sean Lewis is a win away from leading Kent State — one of the toughest jobs in the FBS — to the MAC title game.

No. 22 UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Main stakes here are just seeing UTSA stay unbeaten, which is fun enough, I’d think.

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Auburn has a chance to play spoiler as Alabama’s playoff chances would take a huge hit with a loss here. Alabama’s also extremely good, so there’s a good chance the upset doesn’t happen.

Oregon State Beavers at No. 11 Oregon Ducks, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Some actual stakes for both teams here! If the Ducks win, they’re the Pac-12 North champs and will face Utah (again) in the conference title game. If not, they’re in a three-way tie with the Beavs and Wazzu — which gives the Cougars the division.

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

It’s a battle of enormous extensions as both James Franklin and Mel Tucker have both scored big ones in recent weeks.

Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Nothing to see here for Indiana, which fell off a cliff after lofty expectations to start the year. The Boilermakers could’ve tied for the Big Ten West title with a win and losses by both Wisconsin and Iowa, but since the Hawkeyes won on Friday, they’re just playing to beat their in-state rival.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Marshall Thundering Herd, 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

The schedule winds up giving these teams a de facto C-USA East championship game, as the winner takes the division (WKU outright with a win, Marshall via tiebreaker if they win).

No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers, 4 p.m. (FOX)

A Badgers win gives them the Big Ten West. Minnesota could’ve taken the division themselves with a win and an Iowa loss, plus a Purdue win.

ACC Action

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, noon (ABC)

Moving on...

No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Boston College Eagles, noon (ESPN2)

If you’d like to see Wake play in the conference title game against Pitt, you’re rooting for the Deacs. If Clemson, then you’re cheering for BC. I don’t think anyone here wants Clemson to get a shot at the ACC crown AND wants to root for the Eagles.

Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators, noon (ESPN)

Bowl game on the line for both of these teams, which feels weird.

Miami Hurricanes at Duke Blue Devils, 12:30 p.m. (RSN)

Most notably: Duke tries to avoid going 0-8 in league play.

Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers, 3:45 p.m. (ACCN)

UVA can finish as high as second in the Coastal with a win, while Tech’s looking to spoil the Hoos’ season finale and clinch a bowl for themselves.