GameThread: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. No. 19 Auburn Tigers (4-1)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will play for fifth place in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Syracuse tips off momentarily against the No. 19-ranked Auburn Tigers on ESPN2.

Syracuse dropped its first game in this event to VCU before bouncing back against Arizona State on Thursday. Auburn lost in double overtime to UConn before beating Loyola-Chicago in its second game.

Syracuse has played Auburn just once all-time, beating the Tigers in the 2003 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. As for this matchup, the Orange are a 5.5 point underdog. KenPom predicts a 78-73 Auburn victory.

