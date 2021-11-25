GameThread: Syracuse Orange (2-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-3)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team lost its opening round game in the Battle 4 Atlantis to the VCU Rams on Wednesday night. Now the Orange squares off against the Arizona State Sun Devils, which lost its opening round game against Baylor.

Syracuse owns the all-time series edge 2-1, last facing off against the Sun Devils in the 2018 NCAA Tournament First Four. Syracuse won that matchup against the Bobby Hurley coached squad and eventually advanced to the Sweet 16.

As for tonight’s game, Syracuse opened as a two-point favorite over ASU while kenpom.com predicts a 74-73 Syracuse win. The Sun Devils will be without third-leading scorer Marcus Bagley, the younger brother of former Duke player Marvin Bagley, as a knee injury prevented him from making the trip.

As always, Leave your pre- and in-game comments below.