Syracuse vs. Arizona State: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (2-2, 0-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-3, 0-0)

Day & Time: Thursday, November 25, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Line: Even after back-to-back losses, the Orange are still favorites, getting -2 from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 2-1, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: In a rare occurrence, Syracuse lost its first ever game when it played a new opponent in Arizona State in 1968. In fact, the Orange lost by a sizable margin, 93-77 against the Sun Devils in the Far West Classic.

Last Meeting: Syracuse started Apology Tour 2.0 with a win in the First Four game of the 2018 NCAA tournament over Arizona State 60-56. Oshae Brissett led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,085-411) | Arizona State - Bobby Hurley (seventh year, 106-86)

Coach Bio: Hurley was an accomplished point guard at Duke from 1989 to 1993. He was named a first team All-American in 1993 and won two national championships with Duke in 1991 and 1992, leading his number 11 jersey to be retired by the Blue Devils. Hurley was drafted seventh overall in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, but he was severely injured in a car accident during his rookie season. He played for four more seasons afterwards for the Kings and the Vancouver Grizzlies before retiring.

After leaving basketball, getting into thoroughbred racing, Hurley’s brother Dan brought him on to his coaching staff at Wagner, where Dan had just been hired as head coach in 2010. The brothers moved to Rhode Island two years later in the same roles. Bobby then moved to Buffalo to take their head coaching job. The Bills made their first ever NCAA tournament under Hurley in his second season at the helm. He then moved to Arizona State in 2015 to become their head coach. Arizona State has made two NCAA tournaments under Hurley.

Last Year: Arizona State started the season ranked as high as No. 18, but a couple of losses dropped the Sun Devils out of the rankings. Arizona State then lost six straight after dropping out of the rankings before finishing 7-10 in conference. The Sun Devils entered the Pac-12 tournament as the eight seed and beat Washington State before losing to Oregon to end their season.

Last Game: Arizona State got the distinct pleasure of facing defending national champions Baylor to start the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bears cruised to an easy 75-63 win. ASU only shot 35.7% from the floor in the loss.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: DJ Horne is a bit of a boom or bust player. He’s ASU’s second leading scorer with 11.6 points per game, but is the best Sun Devils three point shooter, going 14-30 (46.7%) from deep this season.

If Syracuse Wins: Perfect win to put Syracuse back on the bubble.

If Syracuse Loses: Perfect loss to put Syracuse back on the bubble.

Fun Fact: If you noticed above, Syracuse has played Arizona State three times. All of them have been on a neutral court, and twice in the NCAA tournament.