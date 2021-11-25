Syracuse vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-6, 2-5) vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 6-1)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 27, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: And the final hurdle to the sixth win continues to get harder. Syracuse opened as -11 underdogs, and the line has bumped up to Pittsburgh -13 on DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius Radio 99/XM 204/SXM App 967

Rivalry: 41-32-3, Pittsburgh

Current Streak: 3, Pittsburgh

First Meeting: Syracuse has faced Pittsburgh more than any other team in its history, so you’d expect this series to have a really early origin story. The first ever game between the two programs was held in 1916, which the Panthers won 30-0.

Last Meeting: If only Syracuse realized it could give the ball to Sean Tucker, the Orange offense wouldn’t look as bad as it did against Pittsburgh last season. Syracuse only had 171 total yards of offense, with 69 of those yards coming from a 69-yard touchdown pass from Rex Culpepper to Taj harris. Syracuse struggled to get anything going, losing 21-10 to the Panthers at Heinz Field last year on September 19.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Baber (sixth year, 29-42) | Pittsburgh - Pat Narduzzi (seventh year, 51-36)

Coach Bio: Narduzzi played for his father, Bill, at Youngstown State University for one year before transferring to Rhode Island for the remainder of his collegiate career. He played linebacker and was a three-year starter for the Rams. Narduzzi’s big break was with Cincinnati 2004, where he was Mark Dantonio’s defensive coordinator for the Bearcats. He followed Dantonio to Michigan State in 2007 where he held the same position on his staff. Narduzzi moved to Pittsburgh to become its head coach for the 2015 season and has stayed there since. Pitt has made four bowl games under Narduzzi.

Last Year: Pitt suffered an up-and-down season in 2020, which featured a four-game losing streak in the beginning of the year. After that, the Panthers won three of its last four games to go to 6-5 on the year. Despite having six wins, Pitt decided not to participate in a bowl game.

Last Game: Pitt secured first place in the ACC Coastal Division with a 48-38 win over Virginia at Heinz Field. Both teams had over 500 yards of total offense in the shootout game.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Kenny Pickett continues his late-career surge with a Heisman campaign. He is second in the ACC with 3,857 passing yards and leads the ACC with 36 passing touchdowns.

If Syracuse Wins: Better late than never to go bowling.

If Syracuse Loses: We’ll be displeased with their performance.

Fun Fact: With Pickett in this game, you’d expect to be looking at the passing yards records between the two teams to fall. Oddly enough, it’s Zack Mahoney who’s thrown for the most yards in a Syracuse-Pitt game with 440 yards. When you realize that game was the 76-61 shootout loss for Syracuse at Heinz Field to end the 2016 season, it starts to make more sense.