Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh/Battle 4 Atlantis preview

So last week went... poorly, to say the least, for Syracuse Orange sports. We get into all of that, while also trying to pivot to what’s hopefully a more positive week ahead in the midst of Thanksgiving.
Some of the specifics:
- Orange women’s basketball is (unnecessarily) en route to a lost season
- There’s literally no way you can bring back Sterlin Gilbert for 2022
- The living legend of Colgate’s Jack Ferguson
- Rethinking the Orange men’s basketball offense in the Bahamas
- Can Syracuse find a way to upset Pitt? It’s going to take creativity...
- Speaking of — the Syracuse-Pitt rivalry and what simply doesn’t work for it
- Want more beer?: Follow John and Dan on Untappd
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
Loading comments...