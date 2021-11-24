Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh/Battle 4 Atlantis preview

So last week went... poorly, to say the least, for Syracuse Orange sports. We get into all of that, while also trying to pivot to what’s hopefully a more positive week ahead in the midst of Thanksgiving.

Some of the specifics:

Orange women’s basketball is (unnecessarily) en route to a lost season

There’s literally no way you can bring back Sterlin Gilbert for 2022

The living legend of Colgate’s Jack Ferguson

Rethinking the Orange men’s basketball offense in the Bahamas

Can Syracuse find a way to upset Pitt? It’s going to take creativity...

Speaking of — the Syracuse-Pitt rivalry and what simply doesn’t work for it

