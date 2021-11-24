 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh/Battle 4 Atlantis preview

Well, last week was trash. Will this one be any better?

By John Cassillo and Dan Lyons
So last week went... poorly, to say the least, for Syracuse Orange sports. We get into all of that, while also trying to pivot to what’s hopefully a more positive week ahead in the midst of Thanksgiving.

Some of the specifics:

  • Orange women’s basketball is (unnecessarily) en route to a lost season
  • There’s literally no way you can bring back Sterlin Gilbert for 2022
  • The living legend of Colgate’s Jack Ferguson
  • Rethinking the Orange men’s basketball offense in the Bahamas
  • Can Syracuse find a way to upset Pitt? It’s going to take creativity...
  • Speaking of — the Syracuse-Pitt rivalry and what simply doesn’t work for it
