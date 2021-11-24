FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs. Pitt

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gave you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Students: 19,127 students who think Kenny Pickett should play basketball too

The 2021 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Uniforms:

Syracuse

Senior day means traditional home uniforms

Pitt

For as annoying as the Panthers are we have to commend them for their uniform choices.

Advantage: Pitt because script always wins

Weekend event in town:

We recognize that some of you might need something else to do to celebrate a win or forget a loss, so we’re picking one community event from each city and determining which is more fun.

Pittsburgh, PA: World’s Largest Pickle Ornament

Only in Pittsburgh can you find the World’s Largest Pickle Ornament! Complete your Pittsburgh holiday adventure with a trip to see this free, dazzling and dill-lightful attraction.

Syracuse, NY: The 36th Annual Gingerbread Gallery

This six-week long event, opens this weekend and features dozens of gingerbread creations made by local bakers of all ages! Stop down to the Erie Canal Museum to view these creative displays and vote for your favorites. You can view the displays during the Museum’s regular hours, beginning November 19th and running through January 9, 2022. Tickets are available at the door. Visitors are invited to stay and enjoy the rest of the Museum’s exhibitions as well.

Advantage: Syracuse because gingerbread beats pickles this time of year

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #H2P

Sure. Fine. Whatever. Come on Syracuse will you do something next year...

Advantage: Pitt

Offensive Line Coach Looks Like:

Fans of the LeBatard Show might know this game, it’s where we guess what is the best description for each team’s offensive line coach. This week’s match-up:

Dave Borbely looks like he runs the local State Farm office but he’s not a fan of the new Jake.

Mike Schmidt looks like he wants you to book your regional sales conference at his Doubletree Hotel.

Advantage: Syracuse because who doesn’t like the new Jake from State Farm

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction:

Pitt and Syracuse have played some dumb games in recent years so who knows what might happen in this one......oh we need to predict what happens. Right...ok so Kenny Pickett throws three first half touchdowns and Pitt leads 24-10 at the break. Dino Babers decides he’s just going to pad Sean Tucker’s rushing stats in the second half but that’s when it gets weird. Tucker takes a 3rd and 16 draw 83 yards and then after a Pickett pass is tipped and intercepted by Josh Black, Tucker strikes again. The games goes into a 5th OT where Syracuse finds themselves down 6. Tucker takes a toss and stops and throws back across the field to Garrett Shrader and then Tucker jumps over the pile from the four yard line to get the winning 2-pt conversion. Syracuse goes bowling and Pitt goes to Charlotte to win the ACC Championship Game and grab the Orange Bowl berth.