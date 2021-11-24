Syracuse vs VCU: TNIAAM Predictions & Poll

Looking to bounce back after a loss the Syracuse Orange (2-1) will face the VCU Rams (2-2) in their opening game of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Syracuse won this tournament in 2015 so what does the TNIAAM staff will happen on Wednesday?

Kevin

Syracuse 79, VCU 59

The Rams enter this game as the second-worst offensive team in the country averaging 50.8 points per game. Despite how the Orange defense looked on Saturday night it’s hard to see VCU capitalizing on the openings in the zone to win this one. I want to see if Syracuse gets back to moving the ball on offense and giving a better effort on the defensive glass. The Orange went into too much isolation in the second half against Colgate so we’ll see if they make the extra pass to get open shots.

Szuba

Syracuse 70, VCU 66

This should be a matchup of Syracuse’s offense vs. VCU’s defense. Don’t be surprised if this game turns to a slower pace. Give me Syracuse to bounce back in its first game in the Bahamas though. VCU will be a good litmus test to gauge where this Syracuse team is at after the Colgate loss, but the Rams fell in a rock fight against Wagner a week and a half ago and then lost to Chattanooga on Saturday. Defense and rebounding will be a concern for Syracuse, but I think the Orange should be able to shoot it well in the cloistered ballroom in game one.

John

Syracuse 66, VCU 59

VCU grinds teams down and has one of the country’s top perimeter defenses through four games. Of course, none of the Rams’ opponents to-date have had the sort of shooters Syracuse does, so the Orange likely fare a bit better than the 21% mark from three VCU’s held teams to. Between that and a Rams offense that hasn’t been able to get it done against lesser squads this year either (they’re the No. 234 offense in the country per KenPom), ‘Cuse stands a good chance to win here — even if it’s more of a rock fight than they’re comfortable with.

Christian

Syracuse 70, VCU 55

So if you read the TV/Streaming article, you’ll know that in every VCU game this season that neither the Rams or its opponents have scored more than 60 points in a VCU game this season. That’ll probably stay the same with VCU, but Syracuse should break that trend. The Orange are by far and away the best offensive team the Rams have faced this season. Even though Syracuse lost to Colgate over the weekend, the offense still looked fine. That should continue to be the case in the Bahamas.

Zeke

Syracuse 70, VCU 57

The Rams started their season going 2-2 with their most recent game being a loss at the buzzer as a result of a pull up jumper from Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith. Syracuse, currently 2-1, is also coming off a home game upset loss to Colgate Raiders, getting blown out by 15 and losing to the Raiders for the first time in 60 years. Going into Wednesday night’s game, both teams look to bounce back from their respective losses, and this writer thinks the Orange will come out on top in their tournament opening match-up and go onto play the winner of Baylor vs. Arizona State in the second round.

Now it’s your turn, what do you think will happen in this afternoon’s game?