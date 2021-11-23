Syracuse football’s 1st down offense vs. NC State

If you watched the Syracuse Orange football team play you won’t be surprised by what we detail in this week’s piece. Syracuse stumbled out of the gate and never got going outside of the weekly dose of Sean Tucker excellence.

I’ve said it a lot this season but Syracuse coming out looking to go deep on the first play is a smart call. When you play-action with Tucker you are going to get the linebackers and safeties to bite. Without an All-22 view it’s hard to see if anything was open right away but pressure forced Garrett Shrader to tuck the ball and fight to get a minimal gain. We didn’t like the amount of touches Tucker had and when your ranked opponent is struggling you should probably let your best player see if he can get you a lead.

First down offense vs NC State Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run (Shrader) 1 Run (Tucker) -1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 16 Run (Tucker) -3 Run (Tucker) 0 Run (Shrader) 6 Run (Shrader) 0 Run (Shrader) -4 Run (Tucker) -2 Run (Tucker) 10 Pass (Cooper) 11 Run (Tucker) 17 Run (Tucker) -1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Shrader) 0 Run (Shrader) -1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 2 Run (Lutz) -3 Run (Shrader) 6 Run (Tucker) 55 TD Run (Shrader) 1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Lutz) 0 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 12 90 7.5 Pass 3 0 0 Total 15 90 6 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 8 9 1.13 Pass 2 11 5.5 Total 10 20 2 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 20 99 4.95 Pass 5 11 2.2 Total 25 110 4.4

Tucker saved these numbers from being abysmal with this play which shows his vision and the ability of Shrader to recognize what Tucker was doing and make a strong block to spring his running back.

The second half was worse because at that point NC State wasn’t afraid of Syracuse throwing the ball. It’s just a complete collapse on all fronts that a P5 team has now gone three straight games with less than 70 yards passing.

We know the Pitt Panthers are going to score points on Saturday night so if the Orange want to make it to a bowl game they’d better figure out a way to get some successful passing plays.