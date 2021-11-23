What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 12?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. The Orange were blown out for the second week in a row so we don’t think that will translate to good news in the rankings. How bad did it get? Let’s find out....
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops fourteen places to the 79th spot with the offense 80th while the defense ranks 59th. The Orange are ranked between East Carolina and Miami-Ohio this week. The Pittsburgh Panthers are ranked 11th with their offense 8th and defense 34th.
The Football Power Index has Syracuse down two spots to 71st between South Carolina and Air Force. Pittsburgh is 12th in this week’s FPI.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse stays at 11th in the local paper’s weekly ACC Power Rankings. The Orange are still in between Boston College and Virginia Tech. Pitt takes the top spot in these power rankings this week.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse slide six spots to 71st between Maryland and Rutgers. CBS has Pitt ranked 17th this week.
The Athletic
The Orange moves back five spots to 63rd in The Athletic’s Top 130 Power Rankings placing them in between Florida and Maryland. Pitt is ranked 20th this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
Pitt is 20th in the AP Poll and 17th in the Coaches Poll this week
ACC Week Twelve Scores
Louisville 62 Duke 22
Wake Forest 27 Clemson 48
Florida State 26 Boston College 23
Wofford 14 North Carolina 34
Georgia Tech 0 Notre Dame 55
Virginia 38 Pitt 48
Syracuse 17 NC State 41
Virginia Tech 26 Miami 38
ACC Week Thirteen Schedule
North Carolina vs NC State
Georgia vs Georgia Tech
Florida State vs Florida
Clemson vs South Carolina
Wake Forest vs Boston College
Miami vs Duke
Virginia Tech vs Virginia
Kentucky vs Louisville
Pitt vs Syracuse
