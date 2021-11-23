What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 12?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. The Orange were blown out for the second week in a row so we don’t think that will translate to good news in the rankings. How bad did it get? Let’s find out....

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops fourteen places to the 79th spot with the offense 80th while the defense ranks 59th. The Orange are ranked between East Carolina and Miami-Ohio this week. The Pittsburgh Panthers are ranked 11th with their offense 8th and defense 34th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down two spots to 71st between South Carolina and Air Force. Pittsburgh is 12th in this week’s FPI.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse stays at 11th in the local paper’s weekly ACC Power Rankings. The Orange are still in between Boston College and Virginia Tech. Pitt takes the top spot in these power rankings this week.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse slide six spots to 71st between Maryland and Rutgers. CBS has Pitt ranked 17th this week.

The Athletic

The Orange moves back five spots to 63rd in The Athletic’s Top 130 Power Rankings placing them in between Florida and Maryland. Pitt is ranked 20th this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

Pitt is 20th in the AP Poll and 17th in the Coaches Poll this week

ACC Week Twelve Scores

Louisville 62 Duke 22

Wake Forest 27 Clemson 48

Florida State 26 Boston College 23

Wofford 14 North Carolina 34

Georgia Tech 0 Notre Dame 55

Virginia 38 Pitt 48

Syracuse 17 NC State 41

Virginia Tech 26 Miami 38

ACC Week Thirteen Schedule

North Carolina vs NC State

Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Florida State vs Florida

Clemson vs South Carolina

Wake Forest vs Boston College

Miami vs Duke

Virginia Tech vs Virginia

Kentucky vs Louisville

Pitt vs Syracuse