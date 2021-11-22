Syracuse football: FB/TE Chris Elmore to return for 2022 season

The Syracuse Orange, as you all are very well aware, are still fighting for its sixth win to become bowl eligible this season. In a case of good news/bad news, Dino Babers revealed in his press conference today that Chris Elmore won’t play in Syracuse’s final game against the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s not all doom and gloom, however, as Babers confirmed that Elmore will take a redshirt and return for the 2022 season.

Rhino returning: Chris Elmore is coming back for another season | https://t.co/CEKvcCrmsV — Nate Mink (@MinkNate) November 22, 2021

Elmore has only played in four games this season, which means he is still eligible to take a redshirt. The fullback missed the first four games of the season due to undisclosed reasons and has been out since the Boston College game with his right arm seen in a sling.

The versatile player has found himself all over the field, from fullback to tight end to defensive line to offensive line. Elmore has been mainly used as a key lead blocker for Syracuse’s running backs, and his usage in that role has increased from a goal-line threat in the beginning of his career to an every-down blocker as of late.

“Rhino” continues to be a fan favorite among the Syracuse fan base, and while many won’t be happy that he won’t be available for the Pitt game this coming Saturday, others will be equally as happy that Elmore is returning for one more season in Orange.