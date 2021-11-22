Syracuse football opens as 11-point underdogs vs. Pittsburgh

The Syracuse Orange football team is still one win away from bowl eligibility, but the bad news is that ‘Cuse only has one more game. In even worse news, the Orange play the Pittsburgh Panthers to end off the season, who have locked up the ACC Coastal Division. Add it all up and Syracuse is an 11-point underdog at home to Pitt to end the season from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Unfortunately, Syracuse hasn’t covered over its past two games against Louisville and NC State, so the Orange have to settle for an 8-3 record against the spread over the past couple of games. If you’re feeling really confident, the SU moneyline for this game is +330, so all your overconfident bowl hopes can go there.

As is tradition for Syracuse games late in this season, the over/under is pretty high as well at 58.5, with the under as the current favorite. Although, given the recent performance of the Syracuse offense, most of the points in this game are probably coming from Pitt.

Syracuse and Pitt have split wins against the spread over the last two years, with the 2017 matchup between the two teams ending in a push. Pitt comes to the Carrier Dome with the No. 1 scoring offense in the ACC.