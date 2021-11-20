Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Colgate: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (2-0, 0-0) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-2, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 20, 5 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse continues its non-con slate with another double-digit favorite line, as the Orange are -10.5 favorites from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 127-45, Syracuse

Current Streak: 54, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Colgate met for the first time all the way back on January 15, 1902. Fun fact, that’s when Jim Boeheim was in middle school. Syracuse won the first battle of the Upstate New York foes, winning 33-8.

Last Meeting: Buddy Boeheim shot 7-14 from the floor and 3-5 from three as he led all scorers with 17 points on November 13, 2019. Syracuse easily won 70-54 over the Raiders.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,085-409) | Colgate - Matt Langel (11th year, 155-155)

Coach Bio: Langel played his college basketball at UPenn. The Quakers made two NCAA tournaments during his time there. After a short professional career, Langel returned to Penn as an assistant. In 2006, Penn head coach Fran Dunphy was hired by Temple, and Langel joined him in the trip across Philadelphia. Dunphy and Langel helped Temple get to four NCAA tournaments from 2008 to 2011.

Langel joined Colgate in 2011 as the program’s head coach. After six straight losing seasons to start his career in Hamilton, Colgate has won at least 19 games in normal seasons under Langel. He won three straight Patriot League Coach of the Year awards from 2018 to 2020, the first coach in the conference to do so. Colgate has won two of the last three Patriot League tournaments in 2019 and 2021.

Last Year: Colgate turned heads last season as, with a unique schedule, the Raiders held a top-10 RPI ranking for most of the season. Colgate finished 14-2 and 11-1 in conference, winning the Patriot League tournament. The Raiders got a 14 seed in the NCAA tournament, losing to three-seed Arkansas in the first round.

Last Game: After two losses, Colgate got back on track with a 97-50 win over SUNY Poly. The Raiders shot 54.5% from the floor and 45.2% from three.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Nelly Cummings was named to the preseason All-Patriot League team this season, and he currently leads the Raiders with 16.8 points per game.

If Syracuse Wins: That’s one less New York foe to worry about.

If Syracuse Loses: We’ll argue it’s a Q1 loss.

Fun Fact: Syracuse and Colgate had played each other 27 years in a row before last season because the Raiders played an only Patriot League schedule.