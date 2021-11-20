Syracuse vs Colgate: TNIAAM Predictions and Poll

After a one-year hiatus, the long-standing rivalry between the Syracuse Orange (2-0) and Colgate Raiders (2-2) will once again take to the hardwood. Syracuse hasn’t lost to the Raiders since 1962 but in recent years Colgate has been competitive. Matt Langel’s experienced squad has struggled on the road this season but what does the TNIAAM staff think will happen on Saturday afternoon?

Kevin

Syracuse 84, Colgate 68

We’re going to see a lot of three-point attempts in the Dome as these teams love to launch from deep. Colgate’s dropped two road games already this season and the Cornell loss saw them go 6-32 from beyond the arc. If they shoot poorly again this will be over quickly but I’d expect the small line-up to find some seams in the Syracuse zone early on. The Orange enjoy a big size advantage so look for more Buddy Boeheim isolations in this one. Colgate might not go home with a win but if they make a stop at Ray Brothers on the drive back to Hamilton it’ll still be a successful Saturday.

Szuba

Syracuse 85, Colgate 70

Don’t be fooled by Colgate’s 2-2 record as the Raiders nearly took down a tricky NC State team on the road before falling one possession short. After making an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, Colgate won’t be daunted coming into the dome tonight. They’ll test the 2-3 zone with outside shooting, but ultimately the Syracuse offense will continue to roll behind the Boeheim brothers. The Orange continue to shoot it well from range and head into the Battle 4 Atlantis at 3-0.

John

Syracuse 81, Colgate 69

Don’t think it’s time to panic if SU only beats the Raiders by 12. This is a solid Colgate group offensively, and it’s going to present the biggest challenge yet for this Orange so far. Syracuse gets to use its size advantage for the win, as ‘Gate isn’t exactly great on the boards and will be susceptible to allowing some points in the paint. Like the last game, if SU can show itself able to find a different way to win with this group (since Colgate allows just 24% shooting from three) — and we could see that approach pay dividends as soon as next week in the Bahamas.

Christian

Syracuse 80, Colgate 70

As everyone has pointed out, don’t be surprised if this is much closer than is normally comfortable for Jim Boeheim this early into a season. Although they didn’t show it, this Colgate team was a popular upset pick last season in the NCAA tournament and not too many players left that team. Basketball has been resurgent in Hamilton and Syracuse can’t get away with the free looks they gave against Lafayette and Drexel. This could turn into a shootout.

Now it’s your turn, what do you think will happen in this afternoon’s game?