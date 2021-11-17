Syracuse football: LB Geoff Cantin-Arku enters transfer portal, per report

This year has been a transitional year for the Syracuse Orange football program in many ways, but one of the most pronounced has been the outgoing talent via the transfer portal. Some of this was to be expected as roles solidified (Tommy DeVito chief among them) and COVID struggles changed players’ familial situations (Ben Labrosse).

However, it seems as if the Orange have seen more players unwilling to wait out the season to make moves, which is a bit concerning. None more so than today’s newest addition to the transfer portal, linebacker Geoff-Cantin-Arku, according to a report from Stephen Bailey.

Syracuse LB Geoff Cantin-Arku has entered the transfer portal, per a source.



Significant in-season loss for the Orange D. GCA has played regular snaps as the fourth ‘backer this year. @247SportsPortal — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) November 17, 2021

As Bailey mentions in the tweet, Cantin-Arku has been a regular on the field for the Orange this season, racking up 44 tackles and 1 sack on the season as a key member of the linebacker rotation. The sophomore from Canada was not in a situation lacking for playing time or buried deep on the depth chart, so the timing of the decision with two games to go in the season and a win needed for bowl eligibility seems odd.

Cantin-Arku joins QB Dillon Markiewicz and D-lineman Latarie Kinsler as the third Orange player to enter the portal within the last 10 days, and he’s one of quite a few to have done so this fall — with the most notable being former No. 1 wideout Taj Harris and former starting QB DeVito.

Obviously every situation’s different and we never know what specific circumstances lead to transfers on an individual level. Still, this is at least a little unsettling for this roster and the current coaching staff’s situation.

Still, we wish Geoff and all the other transfers good luck finding new landing spots.