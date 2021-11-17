Syracuse football: Sean Tucker named Doak Walker Award semifinalist

Of course you know that Sean Tucker’s had an excellent season. Watching even one game of Syracuse Orange football this year tells you that he’s the best player on the field. But how much do others know about the standout second-year Orange player?

It appears at least a few things, since Tucker was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday.

Clearly they’re very pleased with his performance.

Tucker is one of 10 semifinalists for the award this season, honoring the country’s top running back. His 1,362 rushing yards on the year are second in the country, only behind Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, though his 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for 24th. Tucker’s still first in the country by yards from scrimmage, with 1,601 and is 19th in touchdowns with 13 on the season.

Obviously it’s going to be hard to hurdle Kenneth Walker, in particular, given the fact that he’s on a top-10 Michigan State squad and has more yards and touchdowns. Still, it’s nice to see a Syracuse player included on the short list for a skill position honor like this. Now give the man No. 44, please. It’s the least we can do to acknowledge his accomplishments this season.