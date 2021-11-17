Syracuse vs. No. 25 NC State: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-5, 2-4) vs. No. 25 NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 20, 4 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse starts the uphill climb to bowl eligibility as underdogs, with NC State getting -11.5 from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse Area), ACC RSN Affiliates

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 387/SXM App 977

NC State Blog: Backing the Pack

Rivalry: 12-2, NC State

Current Streak: 2, NC State

First Meeting: Two legendary coaches did battle early in the 1972 season. The then singularly named Carter Stadium hosted the first meeting between Syracuse and NC State as Lou Holtz led the Wolfpack to a 43-20 win over the Orange coached by Ben Schwartzwalder. NC State went 8-3-1 that season and won the Peach Bowl over West Virginia, while Syracuse finished the 1972 campaign with a 5-6 record.

Last Meeting: We forget that Syracuse actually led last year’s game against NC State at halftime 22-14. Then NC State turned on the afterburners and never looked back. Syracuse had a chance to tie the game on their final possession, but Rex Culpepper spiked the ball on 4th down and ended proceedings as the Orange lost 36-29.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (sixth year, 29-41) | NC State - Dave Doeren (ninth year, 62-49)

Coach Bio: Doeren played tight end at Drake University and started his collegiate coaching career there in 1995 as the linebackers coach. His big Power Five jobs were with Kansas and Wisconsin, holding defensive coordinator jobs for six years between the two schools. Doeren got his first head coaching job at Northern Illinois in 2011, where he went 23-4 overall with the Huskies. He earned bowl berths in both seasons at Northern Illinois, including an Orange Bowl bid in 2012 and a No. 16 ranking in the AP poll. Doeren didn’t coach in that Orange Bowl as he took the NC State job prior to the game. He is currently the second-winningest coach in NC State history.

Last Year: NC State ended the 2020 regular season on a four-game winning streak, which included an “upset” victory against Liberty. The Wolfpack went 8-3 in the regular season, good enough for a Gator Bowl bid against Kentucky. NC State barely lost out to the Wildcats 23-21 in that game.

Last Game: NC State and Wake Forest traded blow after blow throughout their game last Saturday. In the end, Wake Forest survived with a 45-42 win over the Wolfpack. Each team racked up over 400 yards of offense.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Ikem Ekwonu is currently the highest graded tackle in all of college football by Pro Football Focus. He grades out at a 92.7 overall with a 94.3 run blocking grade.

If Syracuse Wins: Hey - Syracuse can win on the road!

If Syracuse Loses: We’ll be making some calls to Tim Lester IMMEDIATELY.

Fun Fact: Sean Tucker needs 11 yards to break Joe Morris’ single-season Syracuse rushing mark set back in 1979 (#GiveTucker44).