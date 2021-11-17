Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Morgan State: TV/streaming, time, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-1, 0-1) vs. Morgan State Bears (0-3, 0-0)

Day & Time: Wednesday, November 17, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: 2-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Orange

First Meeting: Syracuse and Morgan State met right around this time back in 2015 at the Dome in a game that SU won handily, 90-61. Alexis Peterson and Brianna Butler scored 32 of those points, while Briana Day and Brittney Sykes each chipped in 11 of their own.

Last Meeting: The Orange tipped off the 2017-18 season against the Bears, and once again scored a big win; this time by a score of 95-68. Digna Strautmane put up 17 points to lead ‘Cuse, while Miranda Drummond had 15 as SU coasted to the victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 1-1) | Morgan State- Ed Davis Jr. (6th year, 64-77)

Coach Bio: After several years as an assistant at Morgan State, Davis took over as interim head coach for the 2016-17 season, and won over the job outright since. Prior to his time at Morgan State, Davis was the head coach at Delaware State for 12 years, where he went 178-182 with an NCAA Tournament trip in 2007. Before that, he led the Bowie State women’s basketball program. As a player himself, Davis played four years at West Virginia State.

Last Year: Morgan State went 12-4 in the abbreviated 2020-21 season, including 8-2 in the MEAC. These teams were actually supposed to play last year, but the game was cancelled. While the Bears had a solid season, it was unfortunately stopped short of a March Madness trip when the team lost to North Carolina A&T in the conference tournament.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Junior guard Adia Brisker currently leads the team in scoring with 9.7 points per game, is second on the team in rebounds (4.0 per game) and is tied for the team lead in steals with six.

If Syracuse Wins: The Orange head to the Bahamas with a 2-1 record and a positive outlook before what should be a really tough tournament.

If Syracuse Loses: Uhhhh... things get significantly more daunting in the Battle 4 Atlantis than they already were.

Fun Fact: This game is part of a larger partnership between Syracuse and the MEAC, as you may remember the alliance news from back in September. Along with this game, there will be as many as 50 competitions between the Orange and MEAC teams across various sports. This game is one of four matchups already on the books, along with Syracuse football vs. Morgan State in 2029, and SU softball vs. both Maryland Eastern Shore and Coppin State in 2022.