Syracuse football’s first down offense vs Louisville

We know the Syracuse Orange are going to run the ball. Their opponents know that Syracuse is going to run the ball and guess what happened in Louisville? Yes Syracuse tried to run the ball.

For the second game in a row the absence of Chris Elmore is having a major impact on the Syracuse offense. Two big runs (and a special teams TD) covered the ineffectiveness against BC but after a strong start the Orange simply couldn’t hang in against the Cardinals. Taking the ball first looked like it was going to work until Syracuse bogged down in Louisville’s territory and the second drive was promising until a 2nd and 2 turned into 4th and 2 after two failed runs.

First down offense vs Louisville Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run (Tucker) 5 Run (Tucker) 6 Run (Tucker) 6 Run (Tucker) -2 Pass (Jackson) 0 Pass (Cooper) 5 Run (Tucker) 14 Pass (Cooper) 6 Run (Tucker) 3 Run (Tucker) -2 Run (Tucker) 0 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Tucker) 1 Pass (Alford) 14 Run (Tucker) 1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 10 Run (Tucker) 12 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 0 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 7 39 5.57 Pass 3 1 0.33 Total 10 40 4 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 5 14 2.8 Pass 5 25 5 Total 10 39 3.9 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 12 53 4.42 Pass 8 26 3.25 Total 20 79

The blowout score should have turned Syracuse into a full-blown passing attack but it seemed like the coaching staff was more concerned with getting Tucker to 100 yards. It made no sense to have him and Shrader in the game late when the Orange have one win to get to reach a bowl game.

Both NC State and Pitt will provide Syracuse will tougher defenses. Can the Orange create some kind of threat in the passing game to stop them from loading up against the run? In his last two games Garrett Shrader is 15 for 32 for 111 yards. That’s less than four yards per attempt and it’s an indictment of the types of plays being called and the execution. Maybe he’s injured after taking that hit on the Alford touchdown at Virginia Tech but no matter the reason Babers and Gilbert need to find a way to get some passing plays to work the next two weeks.