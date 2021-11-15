Taco Time: Syracuse men’s basketball sends fans home with free tacos after Drexel win

Following a missed three-point shot attempt by Drexel guard Camren Wynter, Syracuse Orange center Frank Anselem grabbed the defensive rebound and began to push the ball up the court. The score was 69-52 Syracuse and the Orange were firmly in control of the game with less than four minutes in regulation.

Buddy Boeheim got the ball with 11 seconds left on the shot clock from the top of the three-point line, hit a jab step, drove towards the right side of the baseline, stepped back into a fade-away and shot a smooth mid-range jumper to put the Orange above 70 points. Buddy finished the night shooting 8-16 with 23 points, four assists, and two steals.

Buddy Boeheim delivers on Taco Time. Free tacos for everyone. — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) November 14, 2021

As a result of Boeheim’s step-back jumper late in last night's game, ticket holders will be able to enjoy a free taco from a participating Taco Bell restaurant anytime from now until 48 hours past the completion of the game.

After the season opener last Tuesday night against Layfayette, the Orange currently sit 2-0 going into their next matchup this Saturday against Colgate. The season is just getting underway, and hopefully, more free tacos will be awarded to fans following some dominant Orange scoring performances like last night.

Syracuse is now 2-0 against the taco spread (ATTS).

Nov. 9, Lafayette — Bell-ringer: Cole Swider

Nov. 14, Drexel — Bell-ringer: Buddy Boeheim