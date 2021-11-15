What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 11?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. The Orange were blown out for the first time this season so we don’t think that will translate to good news in the rankings. How bad did it get? Let’s find out....

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops nine places to the 65th spot with the offense 70th while the defense ranks 45th. The Orange are ranked between Air Force and Nevada this week. The North Carolina St Wolfpack are ranked 20th with their offense 44th and defense 12th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down eight spots to 69th between Georgia Tech and San Diego State. NC State is 16th in this week’s FPI.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse moves down three to 11th in the local paper’s weekly ACC Power Rankings. The Orange are in between Boston College and Virginia Tech. NC State is ranked 3rd this week.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse tumbles twelve spots to 65th between Nebraska and East Carolina. CBS has NC State ranked 24th.

The Athletic

The Orange moves back one spot to 58th in The Athletic’s Top 130 Power Rankings placing them in between Washington State and Boston College. NC State is ranked 28th this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

NC State is 25th in the AP Poll and 24th in the Coaches Poll this week

ACC Week Eleven Scores

UNC 23 Pitt 30

NC State 42 Wake Forest 45

Miami 28 Florida State 31

Notre Dame 28 Virginia 3

UConn 7 Clemson 44

Syracuse 3 Louisville 41

Duke 17 Virginia Tech 48

Boston College 41 Georgia Tech 30

ACC Week Twelve Schedule

Louisville vs Duke

Wake Forest vs Clemson

Florida State vs Boston College

Wofford vs North Carolina

Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame

Virginia vs Pitt

Syracuse vs NC State

Virginia Tech vs Miami