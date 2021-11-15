What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 11?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. The Orange were blown out for the first time this season so we don’t think that will translate to good news in the rankings. How bad did it get? Let’s find out....
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops nine places to the 65th spot with the offense 70th while the defense ranks 45th. The Orange are ranked between Air Force and Nevada this week. The North Carolina St Wolfpack are ranked 20th with their offense 44th and defense 12th.
The Football Power Index has Syracuse down eight spots to 69th between Georgia Tech and San Diego State. NC State is 16th in this week’s FPI.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse moves down three to 11th in the local paper’s weekly ACC Power Rankings. The Orange are in between Boston College and Virginia Tech. NC State is ranked 3rd this week.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse tumbles twelve spots to 65th between Nebraska and East Carolina. CBS has NC State ranked 24th.
The Athletic
The Orange moves back one spot to 58th in The Athletic’s Top 130 Power Rankings placing them in between Washington State and Boston College. NC State is ranked 28th this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
NC State is 25th in the AP Poll and 24th in the Coaches Poll this week
ACC Week Eleven Scores
UNC 23 Pitt 30
NC State 42 Wake Forest 45
Miami 28 Florida State 31
Notre Dame 28 Virginia 3
UConn 7 Clemson 44
Syracuse 3 Louisville 41
Duke 17 Virginia Tech 48
Boston College 41 Georgia Tech 30
ACC Week Twelve Schedule
Louisville vs Duke
Wake Forest vs Clemson
Florida State vs Boston College
Wofford vs North Carolina
Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame
Virginia vs Pitt
Syracuse vs NC State
Virginia Tech vs Miami
