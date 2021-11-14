Syracuse vs. Drexel: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-0, 0-0) vs. Drexel Dragons (1-0, 0-0)

Day & Time: Sunday, November 14, 5 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: As usual in these early season matchups, Syracuse is a big favorite, getting -16 from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3,

Rivalry: 3-1, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Drexel met for the first time in the second round of the 1996 NCAA tournament. The game was tied at halftime but Syracuse pulled away to win 69-58. John Wallace led Syracuse with 18 points and seven boards.

Last Meeting: The two teams met once again in 2010, with Drexel having won the previous meeting in 2006 in upset fashion. Syracuse made sure that wouldn’t happen again and blew the Dragons out of the Dome, winning 93-65. Kris Joseph had 25 points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,084-409) | Drexel - Zach Spiker (sixth year, 62-89)

Coach Bio: Spiker played his college basketball at nearby Ithaca College. His first assistant coaching job came across the street from Ithaca with Cornell. Spiker would then join Army in 2009 for his first head coaching job. He led the Black Knights to double-digit wins every season. In 2015-16, Army won 19 games, the most for the program since 1977. Spiker would be hired by Drexel the following season to lead its program.

Last Year: With the help of the abbreviated COVID-year schedule, Drexel finished above .500 for the first time under Spiker. As the No. 6 seed in the CAA tournament, Drexel made an underdog run, beating three-seed Charleston and two-seed Northeastern on the way to the championship. There, the Dragons stopped the miracle run of the eight-seed Elon to win the CAA tournament and made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years. They were greeted by a beating from Illinois to end their season.

Last Game: A balanced scoring effort from the Dragons led to a 103-74 win over Neumann in Drexel’s opening game of the season. Six Dragons scored in double digits as Drexel shot 55.6%

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Camren Wynter is the CAA Preseason Player of the Year. He has over 1,200 career points with the Dragons and is fifth in all-time assists. Wynter averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists per game last season with Drexel.

If Syracuse Wins: Hopefully that’s enough to make you forget about football.

If Syracuse Loses: Perhaps the pre-game film study required more Game of Thrones watching to see what we were really up against.

Fun Fact: It’s Syracuse, so you probably should have expected this at some point this season. Dan Shulman will be on the broadcast on ESPN2, with his son Ben calling the game as well for Syracuse student radio on WAER 88.3.