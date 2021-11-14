Syracuse field hockey plays for Final Four berth

The Syracuse Orange field hockey squad will take on the Maryland Terrapins at 1:00 pm this afternoon for a berth in the Final Four. You can stream the game on the Big Ten Network + as the Orange hope to head back to Ann Arbor where they won their national title in 2015.

Syracuse took care of Penn State by a score of 4-1 on Friday afternoon behind goals from Claire Cooke, Hailey Bitters, Willemijn Boogert and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof. In goal Brooke Borzymowski made five saves to earn the win over the 4th-seeded Nittany Lions. Maryland advanced with a 2-1 victory over Virginia and due to some conflict at Penn State (*cough home football game cough*) the Orange end up playing on Maryland’s home turf.

We know that Syracuse isn’t worried about who or where they play as the team looks to continue their quest for a second title. The Orange are the only ACC team remaining among the eight teams left in the field so once again it’s up to Syracuse to carry the torch for the conference.

Here are some highlights from Friday afternoon as you get ready for today’s game. Go Orange!