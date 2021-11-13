 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (5-4, 2-3) vs. Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 2-4)

Can Syracuse collect win No. 6?

By John Cassillo
Against all odds, the Syracuse Orange football team is 5-4 on the season and just a win away from an improbable bowl trip. But before that, they need to win one more game in three tries this November. Unfortunately for us, Saturday’s matchup at the Louisville Cardinals may be the best chance to make that happen, sine the Orange close the season with NC State and Pitt. Cool.

Before the game gets started and you’re inundated with clips of Lamar Jackson’s leap at noon ET on your local RSN (or WatchESPN), here’s some pre-game reading to catch up on:

Leave your pre- and in-game comments below. And G’ORANGE!

