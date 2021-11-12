Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. Louisville

The Syracuse Orange football team is on the verge of going bowing this year... if they can win one more game out of the final three this month. So obviously the idea of that makes you want to reach for a few alcoholic beverages. The idea of watching Lamar Jackson hurdle Syracuse defenders 20-30 times on TV should as well.

Such is the case, however, when Syracuse travels to face the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. The Cards are in desperate need of a win themselves with a 4-5 record, and are hoping that honoring Lamar Jackson during this one powers them to yet another victory over the Orange.

So whether you’re drinking before, during or after this one, here are our local beer picks for the weekend. Fair warning in advance: You won’t be able to find at least one of these in your local area.

Syracuse Area Beer Pick: Red Hawk Brewing King Aengus

We’re fully into that time of year where a wee heavy hits the spot. This Scotch ale gives you that nice malty backbone with some hints of plum in it. Red Hawk is a little traditional brewery out near the Town of Onondaga line on Bussey Road. They’ve been putting out some real quality small batch stuff for years, in styles you don’t see around all that much. In their own words, “Red Hawk Brewing offers traditional Old World Farmhouse and Abbey Style Ales, Lagers & Cidres.” Unique, delicious, and I figured we needed a bird of prey to beat the Cards this week.

Louisville Area Beer Pick: Old Louisville Wade’s RyePA

Will admit that rye can tamp down some of the typical reasons why you may reach for an IPA in the first place. Yet, Old Louisville’s rye IPA figures out a way to balance the two in a way that doesn’t diminish either. It’s certainly rye-forward with caramel flavors that give it an earthy feel, while also featuring a reliable bitter backbone that admittedly trends toward malty. The beer is hoppy enough to believe it’s an IPA, however, and if it’s your preferred style, that’s what matters most.

Los Angeles Area Beer Pick: Yorkshire Square Castle Dangerous

Rather than traffic in high-volume sours or haze, Yorkshire Square stands out as one of L.A. County’s best spots for a proper British pint and cask ales (plus some traditional pub grub too). That said, Castle Dangerous is not your typical offering at the Torrance brewery, with smooth chocolate notes and a robust flavor bursting out of the 8.5% ABV foreign export stout. The beer is thick, rich and features some bitterness at the backend too as a result of the dark chocolate flavors. Considering the weather in most parts of the country, it’s a pick that’ll warm things up as things cool down considerably.

