Syracuse football wearing all-white uniform combination at Louisville

The Syracuse Orange football team is back on the road this weekend for a match-up with the Louisville Cardinals. And as they try to clinch a bowl bid in attempt No. 1 of three this month, they’ll be wearing a favorite uniform combination of fans.

ＣＬＥＡＮ ＬＯＯＫ ❄️



Road whites for @CuseFootball on Saturday at Louisville (Noon, RSN/YES).@CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the Carrier Dome. pic.twitter.com/V97ldrhZhm — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) November 11, 2021

It’s the all-whites for the Orange on the road against the Cardinals this Saturday. The look should create some really cool shots from the game, as Louisville will be donning their all-black uniform combination.

Syracuse has only worn the all-whites one other time this fall: the season-opening win against Ohio. It was actually the team’s first win in the all-whites since 2019. They’re 1-3 overall in these duds, with losses to Maryland and Louisville in 2019, and Clemson last season.

SU’s 4-5 in the white helmets since 2019, including 3-0 this year — with victories over Ohio, Albany and Virginia Tech. They’re just 2-6 in the white jerseys, though that includes a 1-1 mark this year, with the win coming vs. Ohio and the loss suffered at the hands of Florida State. The other win with white jerseys was actually the first time this uniform set was broken out, when they beat Liberty in the 2019 opener.

The white pants are also 2-6, featuring a lot of overlap with the list of white jersey games. Along with this year’s victory over Ohio, Syracuse also won wearing white pants against Western Michigan back in 2019. The Orange are 1-1 in white pants this year, with the loss coming vs. Wake Forest.