Syracuse vs Louisville: TNIAAM Predictions & Poll

The 5-4 Syracuse Orange football team gets back to work this weekend as they travel to face the 4-5 Louisville Cardinals. Syracuse is coming off a bye and two straight wins, while the Cardinals have dropped two straight and four of five. Even with the recent outcomes for each school, DraftKings says... Syracuse is a 3-point underdog right now (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Before things kick off on Saturday at noon ET from Cardinal Stadium (or airing on your local RSN or streaming on WatchESPN), the TNIAAM staff weighs in with their own predictions. Will anyone choose to be a #disloyalidiot this week?

Kevin (8-1)

Syracuse 27, Louisville 24

The bye week came at the right time for a Syracuse team which is dealing with injuries. Hopefully Chris Elmore is back on the field paving the way for Tucker in this one because the Orange want to keep the ball out of Malik Cunningham’s hands. This game will come down to turnovers and I think that Syracuse is able to get an early lead and hold on to a narrow win and bowl eligibility.

John (8-1)

Syracuse 24, Louisville 20

With these two teams pretty evenly matched for one another (run-centric teams that can stop opposing ground attacks), this is a game that probably comes down to a late mistake. I don’t love that possibility for Syracuse, but the team’s looked better than the Cards of late. And if Garrett Shrader can throw the ball well enough to hit 50% of his throws, I really like the Orange offense’s chances against this poor Cards’ passing defense. Expect another tight one with the SU ground game sealing the win at the end.

Steve (7-2)

Syracuse 31, Louisville 28

Even if Malik Cunningham is hobbled a little, I still think they’ll put points on the board in the circumstances. Maybe they let Lamar suit up and really scare us? But I think the Orange have just enough in the tank, riding momentum and Sean Tucker’s legs to get this one accomplished.

Christian (6-3)

Syracuse 30, Louisville 28

The big thing that separated Liberty and Florida State, both teams with mobile QBs, is that there wasn’t much help given to Malik Willis from his running backs. Syracuse had to deal with Jashuan Corbin, while Liberty didn’t use Shedro Lewis that much. I think that’s what makes the difference here - Cunningham is the only Louisville player who establishes the ability to run, making it easier for Syracuse to commit to him. The Cardinals struggle to contain both Shrader and Tucker, which helps push Syracuse over the edge in the end.

Andy (6-3)

Syracuse 35, Louisville 31

I really don’t like either defense in this game, because Syracuse has to face Malik Cunningham and Louisville has to face Sean Tucker. That being said, Tony White has shown a tremendous ability to adapt as the game goes on, while Tucker has proven he can be incredibly productive against even the best defenses in the ACC. It’s going to be a game that comes down to the last possession, but I’ve finally gotten enough faith in the Orange that after so many close losses going against them early this year, they will pull off the one they need for bowl eligibility. Famous last words, but I’m 6-3, what do I have to lose!

Now it’s your turn...