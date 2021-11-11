Recap: Syracuse women’s basketball beats Monmouth, 87-46

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball program has plenty of questions around it, but Wednesday’s season opener was all answers. SU beat the Monmouth Hawks, 87-46 in a game that was largely put away in the second quarter as the Orange took a 49-28 lead into the half.

Despite the roster turnover, Syracuse got out and ran for stretches in ways that were reminiscent of the old regime. And with such a deep roster, they were able to try out a lot of different lineup combinations — especially once things appeared decided. On the night, 10 different SU players were on the floor for at least 10 minutes. Chrislynn Carr led the way with just 25 minutes during the game.

Chrislynn Carr also led the team’s scoring, putting up 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Christianna Carr was the only other player in double figures, with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting in just 18 minutes. Jayla Thornton had 12, and hit 2-of-3 from distance. Eboni Walker was the only other player with more than one make from three, hitting 2-of-2 attempts for her six points on the night.

Despite the dominant effort, Syracuse was just 8-of-22 from three, and only shot nine free throws (hitting five). They shot 37-of-70 from the floor and collected 29 boards — versus 23 for Monmouth. Notably, it was a turnover-laden game for both teams. Syracuse had 21 turnovers, while the Hawks had 33.

Highlights from the season-opening victory pic.twitter.com/UvYvRPzY3D — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) November 11, 2021

Among the other stat lines worth highlighting: SU scored 42 points off turnovers, had 35 fast-break points and 39 points off the bench. Also, despite this team’s emphasis on guard play, they wound up with 44 points in the paint here.

So while there are plenty of caveats to add based on the fact that it’s Monmouth (a team coming off a disastrous 2020-21), it’s still encouraging that this team was able to come out and put up 87 points in game one. That won’t happen every night, of course. But we’re at least getting some early ideas around what this year’s squad will look like.

Next up for the Orange, it’s the conference opener vs. Notre Dame on Sunday — a game that will feature a long-awaited Felisha Legette-Jack jersey retirement.