Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse vs. Louisville preview

Not only is the Syracuse Orange football team in position to make a bowl game with a win this weekend, but both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have started their respective seasons. So yes, we have quite a bit to talk about this week.
Some of the specifics of this episode:
- The benefits of Syracuse WBB not having a go-to player yet
- What we liked from game one of the Orange MBB season
- Also, dissecting the wild shot chart that featured almost all threes and points in the paint
- How Syracuse and Louisville actually match up really well against one another
- Why we may need to see Garrett Shrader throw the ball more vs. the Cards
- #LoyalIdiots? Do we think Syracuse is going bowling?
- Want more beer?: Follow John and Dan on Untappd
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
Loading comments...