Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse vs. Louisville preview

Not only is the Syracuse Orange football team in position to make a bowl game with a win this weekend, but both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have started their respective seasons. So yes, we have quite a bit to talk about this week.

Some of the specifics of this episode:

The benefits of Syracuse WBB not having a go-to player yet

What we liked from game one of the Orange MBB season

Also, dissecting the wild shot chart that featured almost all threes and points in the paint

How Syracuse and Louisville actually match up really well against one another

Why we may need to see Garrett Shrader throw the ball more vs. the Cards

#LoyalIdiots? Do we think Syracuse is going bowling?

Want more beer?: Follow John and Dan on Untappd

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes: