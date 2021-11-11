 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Syracuse vs. Louisville preview

Also, there’s Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball on the docket now.

By John Cassillo and Dan Lyons
Not only is the Syracuse Orange football team in position to make a bowl game with a win this weekend, but both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have started their respective seasons. So yes, we have quite a bit to talk about this week.

Some of the specifics of this episode:

  • The benefits of Syracuse WBB not having a go-to player yet
  • What we liked from game one of the Orange MBB season
  • Also, dissecting the wild shot chart that featured almost all threes and points in the paint
  • How Syracuse and Louisville actually match up really well against one another
  • Why we may need to see Garrett Shrader throw the ball more vs. the Cards
  • #LoyalIdiots? Do we think Syracuse is going bowling?
