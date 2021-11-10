Syracuse vs. Louisville: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-4, 2-3) vs. Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 2-4)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 13, noon ET

Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Line: Syracuse, once again, is an underdog in an ACC matchup, with Louisville getting -3 from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse Area) - here’s your list of ACC RSN Affiliates

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 381/SXM App 971

Louisville Blog: Card Chronicle

Rivalry: 12-7, Louisville

Current Streak: 2, Louisville

First Meeting: The 1985 season marked a new era for the Cardinals as Howard Schnellenberger took over as head coach of the program. Schnellenberger had recently won the 1983 National Championship with Miami (FL), but he was joining a Louisville program that hadn’t achieved a winning season in eight seasons. The Orange took full advantage of that fact and rolled over the Cardinals in the Carrier Dome with a 48-0 win.

Last Meeting: The less said about this game, the better. On the bright side, Syracuse held Malik Cunningham relatively in check, as he only gained 39 yards on the ground and threw two picks. However, Syracuse only had 137 total yards of offense in a 30-0 loss down in Louisville.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (sixth year, 29-40) | Louisville - Scott Satterfield (third year, 16-17)

Coach Bio: Satterfield played his collegiate ball as a quarterback at Appalachian State, where he helped lead the Mountaineers to an undefeated season during his senior campaign in 1995. He joined the Appalachian State coaching staff in 1998, becoming offensive coordinator in 2003. Satterfield briefly left the Mountaineers coaching staff between 2009 and 2011 before returning as offensive coordinator in 2012. He became head coach of Appalachian State in 2013 and led the program to four straight bowl games, including three wins. Satterfield left the program prior to coaching his fourth bowl game with the Mountaineers in order to take the reins at Louisville for the 2019 season.

Last Year: After a promising first season with Satterfield at the helm, Louisville suffered a setback season in 2020, going 4-7. There seemed to be no consistency from week-to-week with the Cardinals team.

Last Game: A back-and-forth game between Clemson saw Louisville take a lead early, but also at the cost of a Malik Cunningham injury. The quarterback came back into the game in an attempt to lead a game-winning drive, but the Cardinals fell just short as the Tigers prevailed 30-24.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Perhaps Malik Cunningham remembered his rough day against Syracuse (by his standards) and took that personally. The quarterback averages 5.2 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns. He also averages 230.8 passing yards per game with 9 passing touchdowns.

If Syracuse Wins: HIT THE LANES BECAUSE WE’RE GOING BOWLING!!

If Syracuse Loses: Well at least there’s two more chances at a bowl… and against two of the better defenses of the ACC.

Fun Fact: Sean Tucker needs 106 yards to break Joe Morris’s single-season Syracuse rushing mark set back in 1979 (#GiveTucker44). Since he’s averaging well over that this year, it seems likely we see it happen on Saturday.