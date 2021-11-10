Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Monmouth: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0) vs. Monmouth Hawks (0-0, 0-0)

Day & Time: Wednesday, November 10, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: N/A

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: 2-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: The teams first met during the 1980-81 season at Philadelphia’s Hayman Hall. Syracuse scored an 82-71 victory as part of the La Salle Tournament in advance of a win over the home team to actually win the whole event (which also included a victory over UConn).

Last Meeting: Syracuse hosted the Hawks in the 2011 NIT, and grabbed a 77-53 victory. Kayla Alexander led the way with 26 points as the Orange won their 40th consecutive home non-conference game at the time. SU shot nearly 55 percent from the floor and in general, it was a pretty dominant performance.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 0-0) | Monmouth - Ginny Boggess (1st year, 0-0)

Coach Bio: Boggess started for four years at Wingate University (DII), She was an assistant at Kennesaw State, Hofstra, Jacksonville, Columbia, Marquette and then Penn State most recently. Monmouth is her first head coaching gig after 17 years serving on the aforementioned staffs.

Last Year: It was a rough campaign for Monmouth last season, as they went just 2-16 — the only victories being a 61-60 win over Siena and a 63-57 W at Saint Peter’s. They averaged just 46 points per game and in general, things didn’t look great. As the season was wrapping up, head coach Jody Craig was suspended, then resigned under cryptic circumstances.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Last year’s leading scorer Jen Louro is back after averaging 9.0 points per game. She was second on the team in rebounds, second in assists and first in steals. If the team turns things around this year, Louro’s senior leadership will likely be a big part of that effort.

If Syracuse Wins: Hey, we’ll take a victory to start this campaign of uncertainty. The more Syracuse can collect wins in the early part of this schedule, the more confidence and cohesion they’ll have going into what should be a very challenging conference slate.

If Syracuse Loses: Welp... this is going to be a very, VERY long season.

Fun Fact: Monmouth’s lone NCAA Tournament was all the way back in 1983. The Hawks beat Dartmouth 77-58 in the opening round, then fell to Cheyney by a 107-35 score in the first round. The most interesting part of this fact might be Cheyney, which was a DII team playing in (and winning in) the DI NCAA Tournament.