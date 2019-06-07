Syracuse basketball schedules Carleton for October 29 exhibition

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has announced its second exhibition opponent of the upcoming 2019-20 season. Carleton University will cross the border to compete in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday, October 29.

Syracuse is 2-0 (unofficially) all-time against Carlton, taking down the Ravens in exhibition contests in both 2013 and 2014. Located in Ottawa, Ontario, the Carleton men’s basketball team has won 14 nation titles since 2003.

Carleton will be led by first year head coach Taffe Charles, who takes the helm after a 12-year stint as head coach of the Carleton women’s basketball team.

This rounds out the exhibition schedule for Syracuse. The Orange also announced that it will be heading to Italy from August 10 to August 20 with four preseason exhibition games.

Syracuse will officially open the 2019-20 season against the defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers. The ACC will be going to 20 league games this season. See schedule below.

October 26: Daemen College [exhibition]

October 29: Carleton University [exhibition]

November 6: Virginia Cavaliers

November TBD: Bucknell Bison

November 20: Cornell Big Red

November 27: One of Ole Miss Rebels / Penn State Nittany Lions / Oklahoma State Cowboysin NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn)

November 29: One of Ole Miss Rebels / Penn State Nittany Lions / Oklahoma State Cowboys in NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn)

December 3: Iowa Hawkeyes

December 14: at Georgetown Hoyas

