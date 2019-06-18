Syracuse basketball’s Jalen Carey critical offseason continued in Greece

Adrian Autry, Allen Griffin and Jalen Carey represented the Syracuse Orange as an outfit for USA East Coast when the team returned from Greece Sunday night. They won a trio of games against two Greek professional teams and a U-19 squad.

Carey dropped 10 points in 17 minutes in the blowout win over Amyntas. He also posted four rebounds and three assists. His minutes ticked upward against the Greek-Athens select team and Greece’s U-19 national team, but his point totals dipped to six, then four. East Coast defeated both teams, with a slim victory in the final game, 63-61.

In three games, Carey averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

USA East Coast — founded by Guy Rancourt as East Coast All-Stars — has represented the U.S. each summer since 2006 in various foreign destinations. The team began its brief season with a two-day training camp at Columbia University. Carey arrived on June 9 to begin the central portion of his critical offseason, before he likely mans point guard for Jim Boeheim’s young lineup next season.

“This is a big year for him,” Autry told Syracuse.com. “We really need him to step up and I think he will. To get these extra reps in and play games, there’s nothing like games. You can work out all summer, but you can’t duplicate or replicate games.”

Thank you @RealPitino for having USA East Coast as your guest for the 2019 Greek Championship! pic.twitter.com/SP1J4dGdUH — USA East Coast (@East_Coast_BBC) June 14, 2019

The final Syracuse connection of the trip occurred when the team attended the Greek Basket Championship — yes, it’s called basket there. Panathinaikos won as they have 37 times. Head coach Rick Pitino hosted East Coast as court-side guests. Yes, that Pitino.

Carey filled every box with Greece, though at a low level like in his freshman season. Boeheim sat him for much of the year even when an injury struck Tyus Battle and shortened the guard rotation. Buddy Boeheim seized the opportunities then and when Frank Howard struggled.

A preseason ankle injury set Carey back. He shot 2-for-8 in the first two games, then the allure of a 13-for-22 explosion in Madison Square Garden followed him all season. He scored 26 points against Connecticut, following with 14 against Oregon. His next highest scoring night the rest of the way was four points.

In the final 10 games, including the March Madness loss to Baylor, he averaged 1.1 points in 5.1 minutes per game. Boeheim, tough on freshmen in the past, cited Carey’s lost shooting confidence as a reason for slashing his minutes.

“It’s hard to play a freshman in those situations,” Boeheim said. “We were under the gun.”

Howard Washington returns next season to round out the point guard rotation with Carey. Carey’s ceiling of shot-making, rebounding, defense and the pace he displayed at MSG remains. The greater package of turnovers and missed threes overrules that for now.

Boeheim thinks Carey will bounce back next season. He agreed game experience should help Carey. Others on the team remain on campus working out — specifically Boeheim’s son, Quincy Guerrier and Jesse Edwards. Though East Coast had little time to gel, many of Carey’s shortcomings carried overseas.

In the first game, Carey bodied himself into the post to get to the line, then missed both free throws. Minutes later, he started the fast break after a stop, dished to his left and created a layup. He defended full-court, got beat on a layup and missed a three-pointer in the corner on a bounce-out offensive rebound.

Here is the first half of today’s game vs Amyntas! https://t.co/Tvk7Zc6bBy — USA East Coast (@East_Coast_BBC) June 12, 2019

Autry sat him down, then he returned later in the first half and threw a successful lob from the left wing. He tried another three in the left corner after filling the lane to help create an offensive rebound and drilled it. Carey’s best run followed his two missed shots around the rim, when he hit a three at the top of the arc, then a mid-ranger in transition.

The second game featured footage too grainy to identify anyone on the court.

Greece U-19’s shooting and aggressive defense hit East Coast hard early in the third. They took a 10-4 lead while Carey missed a three off the jump and a mid-ranger soon after. He hit a tough fadeaway at the elbow against pressure, but also got blocked in transition trying to finish lefty and turned the ball over on an aimless pass at half court.

He hit 2-of-4 at the line in the second half, drove and dished to his left again from the elbow. His half consisted largely of the full-court defense he was able to play in the man-to-man system.

That’s one thing we know won’t be the same when he arrives back in Syracuse for the fall.