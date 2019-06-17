Syracuse basketball schedules Oakland for December 18 bout

Syracuse men’s basketball has announced another non-conference opponent for the 2019-20 season, adding in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies for a December 18 showdown in the Dome.

This will be the fourth time the two programs have faced off, with their most recent bout resulting in a 74-50 ‘Cuse win on November 20, 2017. Syracuse is undefeated against Oakland, with two additional wins coming in 2009 (92-60) and 2008 (86-66).

Both head coaches Jim Boeheim and Greg Kampe have a combined 80 seasons with their respective programs, and a collective 1,665 wins. Kampe has churned out a 618-455 (.575) record in 36 seasons with the Golden Grizzlies, which finished at 16-17 last season to place third in the Horizon League.

October 26: Daemen College [exhibition]

October 29: Carleton University [exhibition]

November 6: Virginia Cavaliers

November TBD: Bucknell Bison

November 20: Cornell Big Red

November 27: One of Ole Miss Rebels / Penn State Nittany Lions / Oklahoma State Cowboysin NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn)

November 29: One of Ole Miss Rebels / Penn State Nittany Lions / Oklahoma State Cowboys in NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn)

December 3: Iowa Hawkeyes

December 14: at Georgetown Hoyas

December 18: Oakland Golden Grizzlies