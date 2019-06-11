When Jesse Edwards takes the court for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team this fall, we potentially have LeBron James to thank for it.

The freshman from the Netherlands hadn’t thought much of basketball before he was 13 and his brother started watching highlights of James, according to Mike Waters’s story on Syracuse.com. Since then, Edwards seemingly jumped right in and quickly developed his game — so much so that the 6-foot-11 forward wound up at IMG Academy in Florida (though he’d originally planned to go to Brewster Academy).

Edwards is not the only newer-to-basketball player SU’s had over the years. And there are obviously late bloomers in other Orange sports as well. But it’s just interesting in this case that his exposure to basketball was so specifically inspired by James’s highlights, and how that shaped his view of the sport (and how he wanted to play). Waters’s piece says he didn’t even know about college basketball until a couple years ago. So when he says he doesn’t know who Clemson is — it’s not #DISRESPECK, Tigers. He honestly doesn’t know all of the teams.

More on that, plus the rest of your Syracuse-related links below.

Syracuse’s Jalen Carey gets chance to build experience, gain momentum this summer (Syracuse.com)

“Yeah, it was definitely humbling,” Carey said. “In the beginning, I got a lot of run, but towards the ACC time, my time started to diminish. But one thing I learned is just to stay humble and just continue to work because you never know when your number’s going to be called, and when your number’s called you just want to make sure you’re ready, so that’s one thing my dad always taught me to do.”

NBA Draft hopeful has lifetime memory in Detroit. He’s hoping for another (Detroit Free-Press)

He auditioned to suit up for his home games in the NBA to be in that same arena on Monday in Auburn Hills. The 6-foot-8, 209-pound forward spoke after his pre-draft workout for the Detroit Pistons and vividly remembers the colors. ”How green it was the stands, but we had a small little section of orange,” Brissett said. ”We were still able to fight through and get the ‘dub... You hear about March Madness, the “One Shining Moment” video at the end. Little things like that get everyone excited.”

How Syracuse recruit Jesse Edwards discovered basketball through LeBron James videos (Syracuse.com)

When he was 13 years old, Edwards cleared a height of 6-feet, 1-inch to finish second in a national high-jumping competition. He had never played basketball. Then, his older brother, Kai, started watching LeBron James videos on the Internet. “He started watching LeBron James,’’ Edwards, an Amsterdam native, said. “That’s his favorite player. He was watching his videos and got into it and then we all got into it and didn’t stop.’’

A look inside the made-for-Hollywood friendship between UW coaches Chris Petersen, Mike Hopkins (Seattle Times)

“Next thing you know, it’s his awareness. Coach Pete (Chris Petersen) was at a different table. He walked over, sat next to me, made me feel comfortable. He’s a guy who was aware of, here’s a fish out of water, sitting over to the side, flopping around, trying to gasp for air. He recognized it and came over. He cares.”

The sophomore breakout player for each top 25 team (ESPN)

22. Syracuse: Taj Harris, WR. The Orange offense waves goodbye to leading receiver Jamal Custis, but Harris looks poised to step in and fill the void. Harris set the school record for receiving by a true freshman last season, catching 40 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. His role will grow this season, and he figures to be a dangerous weapon on the outside along with transfer Trishton Jackson.

Veronika Vorackova, Kadiatou Sissoko to transfer from Syracuse (Daily Orange)

Syracuse football betting line: Orange big favorite in opener at Liberty (Syracuse.com)

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney says he feels like ‘Osama Bin Dabo’ when he visits Alabama (USA Today)

Syracuse offers pair of 2021 prospects after camp performances (CuseNation)

NC State unveils alternate uniforms for Syracuse football game (Backing the Pack)