Syracuse basketball recruiting: 4-star 2020 power forward Woody Newton picks Orange

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program picked up its first commitment for the 2020 recruiting cycle. Four-star Mt. Zion Prep (Maryland) power forward Woody Newton has announced that he’ll be joining the Orange.

The Next Chapter. I’m Headed To... pic.twitter.com/xFqf0nGNfL — Woody Newton (@WNewton_23) May 28, 2019

According to 247Sports, Newton measures 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, so he’ll likely be putting on a few pounds of muscle before suiting up for SU. Newton ranks as 247Sports’ 79th-best prospect for the 2020 class and the 12th-best power forward. The junior also had offers from Maryland, Seton Hall, Arkansas and Cincinnati, among others.

In his highlight tape (below), Newton shows off his blend of shooting, athleticism and physicality at the rim. Mike Waters of Syracuse.com said in early May that Newton’s game resembles a “blend of former Syracuse stars Wes Johnson and Jerami Grant.” While his height could position him as a power forward at the collegiate level, his range and stroke adds value as a taller small forward as well.

According to Waters, Newton and his parents were in attendance for Syracuse’s 75-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 23 — a game that sat 34,616 fans.

By the time Newton hits the Carrier Dome hardwood in 2020 he’ll be one of six players standing at 6’8” or taller, along with then-seniors Bourama Sidibe and Marek Dolezaj, then-junior Robert Braswell and then-sophomores Jesse Edwards and Jone Bol Ajak. With the recent departure of Oshae Brissett and eventual graduation from Elijah Hughes, Newton will have a solid opportunity at providing key minutes in year one.

Welcome aboard, Woody! And check out his tape here: