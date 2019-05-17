Syracuse men’s basketball will host Cornell on November 20

While it’s tough to predict every team that appears on the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball schedule each year, some opponents seem more guaranteed than others. One of those near-guaranteed foes would be the Cornell Big Red — especially lately given the fact that Jim Boeheim’s son, Jimmy, plays for Cornell.

On Friday, the two teams set a date: November 20 at the Carrier Dome.

The game that's more than a game returns to the Dome on Nov. 20.



Syracuse is 93-31 all-time against the Big Red, taking 39 straight games dating back to 1969. While they haven’t faced off EVERY year, it’s been an annual series since 2013. The Orange beat Cornell at the Dome last season in a 63-55 game that was way too close for comfort. It was the first of these matchups to feature three Boeheims, as Buddy was a freshman for SU last year.

With the addition of Cornell, here’s where that leaves the Orange non-conference schedule as of right now:

November TBD: Bucknell Bison

November TBD: Second on-campus NIT Season Tip-Off opponent

November 20: Cornell Big Red

November 27: One of Ole Miss Rebels / Penn State Nittany Lions / Oklahoma State Cowboys in NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn)

November 29: One of Ole Miss Rebels / Penn State Nittany Lions / Oklahoma State Cowboys in NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn)

Probably December 2-4: ACC/Big Ten Challenge

December 14: at Georgetown Hoyas

With just 11 non-conference games this year, that’s already seven accounted for in one way or another above. Additionally, Syracuse will tip off the 2019 schedule on the ACC Network against the defending champs (woof) Virginia Cavaliers.