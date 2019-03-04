FakeNunes previews the Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Cavaliers

The Syracuse Orange return home for the final time this season.

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Students: 8,116

The 2019 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

You wanted something more ridiculous than RPI well the NCAA gave you NET and we give you the FNET

Head Coach Bench Attire:

While this Tony Bennett won’t be singing duets with Diana Krall he’s hitting the right notes on the sideline. This is how to pull off the #TeamNoTie look and as an added bonus to this look in March you don’t have to be choking on the sidelines while your team is choking on the court.

Advantage: Virginia because Bennett can leave the arena and be ready for the Dave Matthews concert down the road

NBA 2K Playability:

There aren’t many perimeter groups as good as Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter. Three guys who can make shots and score would be a difficult virtual opponent to face.

Advantage: Virginia

Basketball Program Hashtag:

#CuseMode vs #GoHoos

Yet again we see a school who keeps it simple with their hashtag and we reward them for it. Hint hint Syracuse social media team...maybe next year #GoCuse or #GoOrange?

Advantage: Virginia

ACC Social Media Favorites:

Overheard along press row this ACC season were these comments:

“Ty Jerome is so dreamy.”

“Did you see how Kyle Guy proposed to his girlfriend? What a gentleman”

“Jack Salt’s accent makes me shiver”

Ok SportsChannel 8 guys we get the point but this is a basketball team not the Jonas Brothers.

Advantage: Virginia

Boeheim Jacket Toss Meter

9.99/10 Big Monday. Final home game of the season against a top-5 team. This is probably as big of a lock as we’re going to get. We don’t think it’s a matter of if the jacket comes off, but when so we’ll say Jim tosses it to the side with 17:25 left in the second half.

Prediction:

This game might make fans yearn to watch a 1-0 spring training game. Virginia just chokes the life out of opponents and the Orange want to play slowly. Take the under and expect Virginia to win the Best of 3 Dome series over the long weekend.