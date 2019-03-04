FakeNunes previews the Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Cavaliers

The Syracuse Orange return home for the final time this season.
Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Students: 8,116
The 2019 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)
You wanted something more ridiculous than RPI well the NCAA gave you NET and we give you the FNET
Head Coach Bench Attire:
While this Tony Bennett won’t be singing duets with Diana Krall he’s hitting the right notes on the sideline. This is how to pull off the #TeamNoTie look and as an added bonus to this look in March you don’t have to be choking on the sidelines while your team is choking on the court.
Advantage: Virginia because Bennett can leave the arena and be ready for the Dave Matthews concert down the road
NBA 2K Playability:
There aren’t many perimeter groups as good as Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter. Three guys who can make shots and score would be a difficult virtual opponent to face.
Advantage: Virginia
Basketball Program Hashtag:
#CuseMode vs #GoHoos
Yet again we see a school who keeps it simple with their hashtag and we reward them for it. Hint hint Syracuse social media team...maybe next year #GoCuse or #GoOrange?
Advantage: Virginia
ACC Social Media Favorites:
Overheard along press row this ACC season were these comments:
“Ty Jerome is so dreamy.”
“Did you see how Kyle Guy proposed to his girlfriend? What a gentleman”
“Jack Salt’s accent makes me shiver”
Ok SportsChannel 8 guys we get the point but this is a basketball team not the Jonas Brothers.
Advantage: Virginia
Boeheim Jacket Toss Meter
9.99/10 Big Monday. Final home game of the season against a top-5 team. This is probably as big of a lock as we’re going to get. We don’t think it’s a matter of if the jacket comes off, but when so we’ll say Jim tosses it to the side with 17:25 left in the second half.
Prediction:
This game might make fans yearn to watch a 1-0 spring training game. Virginia just chokes the life out of opponents and the Orange want to play slowly. Take the under and expect Virginia to win the Best of 3 Dome series over the long weekend.
