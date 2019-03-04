 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

#FakeNunes previews the Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Cavaliers

New, 13 comments

Kyle Guy seems like a good guy but he isn’t our guy

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange return home for the final time this season.

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Students: 8,116

The 2019 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

You wanted something more ridiculous than RPI well the NCAA gave you NET and we give you the FNET

Head Coach Bench Attire:

While this Tony Bennett won’t be singing duets with Diana Krall he’s hitting the right notes on the sideline. This is how to pull off the #TeamNoTie look and as an added bonus to this look in March you don’t have to be choking on the sidelines while your team is choking on the court.

NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Advantage: Virginia because Bennett can leave the arena and be ready for the Dave Matthews concert down the road

NBA 2K Playability:

There aren’t many perimeter groups as good as Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter. Three guys who can make shots and score would be a difficult virtual opponent to face.

Advantage: Virginia

Basketball Program Hashtag:

#CuseMode vs #GoHoos

Yet again we see a school who keeps it simple with their hashtag and we reward them for it. Hint hint Syracuse social media team...maybe next year #GoCuse or #GoOrange?

Advantage: Virginia

ACC Social Media Favorites:

Overheard along press row this ACC season were these comments:

“Ty Jerome is so dreamy.”

“Did you see how Kyle Guy proposed to his girlfriend? What a gentleman”

Jack Salt’s accent makes me shiver”

Ok SportsChannel 8 guys we get the point but this is a basketball team not the Jonas Brothers.

Advantage: Virginia

Boeheim Jacket Toss Meter

NCAA Basketball: Arkansas State at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

9.99/10 Big Monday. Final home game of the season against a top-5 team. This is probably as big of a lock as we’re going to get. We don’t think it’s a matter of if the jacket comes off, but when so we’ll say Jim tosses it to the side with 17:25 left in the second half.

Prediction:

This game might make fans yearn to watch a 1-0 spring training game. Virginia just chokes the life out of opponents and the Orange want to play slowly. Take the under and expect Virginia to win the Best of 3 Dome series over the long weekend.

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...