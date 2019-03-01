Syracuse Sports Make Me Drink: Orange vs. Wake Forest/ACC Tournament seedings

The Syracuse Orange are getting close to locking up an NCAA Tournament bid, but they’re not there quite yet. John and Dan dive into the final three games, what needs to happen for SU to be considered “in” and a look ahead at the ACC Tournament.

Some of the larger topics this week:

Do we want to face Duke in the ACC Tournament? (probably)

Does 1-2 get Syracuse in? We’re a bit torn...

For the fourth straight week, John picks UNC to make the Final Four

Potential surprise teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament

The Louisville win was arguably the team’s most fun since like February 2014

Tyus Battle , hero ball and why someone else needs to get involved on offense

, hero ball and why someone else needs to get involved on offense

Plan accordingly: This podcast runs about around 50 minutes. It’s heavy on ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament talk.

