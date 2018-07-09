Antwan Cordy named one of college football’s top 50 ‘freak’ athletes

There are quite a few impressive athletes on this Syracuse Orange football team. But at the top of the heap may be safety Antwan Cordy — at least according to one list.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman started off his annual list of top 50 “freak” athletes this year, as he’s done for some time now, and Cordy was included at No. 47. While he’s been injured for most of the last two seasons, Cordy’s still a weight room monster. That’s one of the reasons why Dino Babers may be able to play him on both sides of the football this year...

Personally, the biggest priority is getting Cordy a full season of productivity and complete health so he can close out his college career strong. But this is also a cool honor, and a “who’s who” of some of the players that will get cult hero status over the course of the 2018 season.

More on that, plus the rest of your Syracuse-related links below:

He benches 360, squats 550 and hang cleans 300. He also does 24 reps of 225. The one thing Syracuse fans would like to see from him is better health. Cordy has had to cope with two season-ending injuries that have caused him to miss 21 of 24 games over the past two years (broken forearm in 2016, lower-leg fracture in 2017).

2. Eric Dungey has had a lot of trouble staying healthy. Some say durability is a skill and if that’s the case, one could argue Dungey belongs much lower on this list. Nonetheless, when he has played he has been dynamic. Clemson fans saw this first hand with his virtuoso performance against an elite Tiger defense.

He will be so busy that he might not be able take official visits to each of the six remaining schools on his list, even though Girard has visited each school on unofficial visits. Could he pick a school without taking an official visit to that school? “I think I’d be comfortable making a decision,’’ Girard said.

Similar to last year, the Orange football roster has been divided into nine teams. Teams will compete in a variety of physical challenges with the winner crowned the 2018 “Lift for Life” champion. In addition, there will be a closed bench press competition that morning. Team members will lift 225 pounds as many times as they can.

The one thing Anthony has done through his career is create a shot — and the Heat needs players like that. The question is at what cost? He doesn’t create that shot as he once did. He also holds the ball to do so in a way that runs counter to the Heat’s move-the-ball offense the last couple of years.

