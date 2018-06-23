Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star S Cornelius Nunn commits

It’s been a busy couple weeks on the Syracuse Orange football recruiting front, and that trend continued on Saturday.

In the middle of his official visit on campus this weekend, three-star safety Cornelius Nunn announced that he’s committed to the Orange. The Miami defensive back makes for the fourth member of the 2019 class in the past 10 days, bringing Syracuse’s total up to five now.

Truly blessed to say I am Committed to Syracuse University #CuseUp #GoOrange pic.twitter.com/YkGTJKq3o2 — Cornelius Nunn Jr 5 (@NeilNunnJr5) June 23, 2018

Nunn, from Miami Palmetto High School, stands at 6 feet and is 170 pounds. According to 247Sports, he’s a three-star in the composite rankings and a top-700 prospect overall. He chose Syracuse over a lengthy list of big schools, including Miami, Nebraska, Auburn, Pitt, Tennessee, Indiana and Kentucky. Nunn had originally set his decision for July 2, but apparently didn’t even need to wait ‘til his SU visit was over.

You love to see Syracuse beat schools like that for a target recruit, and obviously we’ll take his 4.40-second 40-yard dash time as well. It’s no secret that the Orange secondary could use some help. He obviously has a chance to help out quite a bit there.

Nunn is the third defensive player in the class of 2019, joining defensive tackle Joe Rondi and linebacker Geoff Cantin. He’s also the first Florida commit of this cycle, though many more could be on the way. The Orange also made a late addition for 2018 on Friday, in three-star JUCO cornerback DuWayne Johnson.

Welcome aboard, Cornelius! Highlights below.