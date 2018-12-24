Taco Time: Tyus Battle continues reign as king bell-ringer for Syracuse basketball

It’s been two weeks since the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team was able to get over the taco time hump. Before Saturday’s game against Arkansas State, Tyus Battle was able to get the Orange over the 70-point threshold against Georgetown but Syracuse fell short against Old Dominion and Buffalo.

After Saturday’s win against Arkansas State, Syracuse got back in the win column and back to free Taco Bell tacos after a Tyus Battle made free throw. Which means at the time of this post you’ll have just about run out of time to redeem said free taco within the 48-hour window.

That said, Battle is the undisputed taco time king this season. He simply won’t be dethroned of Taco Bell glory.

Can’t stop Tyus Battle from being crowned Taco Time king — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) December 22, 2018

Battle has now rang the bell four times this season and moved Syracuse to 7-4 ATTS (against the taco spread) on Saturday. See TNIAAM taco tracker stats below.

Syracuse 2018-19 Taco Time Record (ATTS): 7-4

October 25, St. Rose - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle

- Bell-ringer: October 31, Le Moyne - Bell-ringer: Buddy Boeheim

Bell-ringer: November 6, Eastern Washington - N/A

N/A November 10, Morehead State - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle

Bell-ringer: November 21, Colgate - Bell-ringer: Elijah Hughes

Bell-ringer: December 1, Cornell - N/A

N/A December 4, Northeastern - Bell-ringer: Buddy Boeheim

Bell-ringer: December 8, Georgetown - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle

Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle December 15, Old Dominion - N/A

N/A December 18, Buffalo - N/A

N/A December 22, Arkansas State - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle

Leading Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle (4)

For those who have redeemed tacos this year, drop a comment below and feel free to share your story. I’ll be back up in Syracuse for the St. Bonaventure game this Saturday — if any Syracuse fan in attendance would be so kind as to donate their ticket stub (assuming Syracuse gets over 70 points) for a Taco Bell jokes and garbage video here at TNIAAM, drop me a line here in the comments or on twitter @JamesSzuba.